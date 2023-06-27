“Every team CP had been on gets better” – Steph Curry breaks silence over Chris Paul trade to Warriors

Many were surprised to find out about the trade that sent Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors, pairing him with Steph Curry. With the addition of Paul, the Warriors have increased their chances of winning another title and remain a threat in the Western Conference next season.

After some time, Warriors fans were able to process the trade that included Jordan Poole getting shipped to the Washington Wizards. According to Golden State's front office, it's planning on keeping Paul for good and incorporating him into the system to improve the team.

The 2022 Finals MVP has now addressed the trade and is looking forward to playing with the 12-time All-Star.

"Every team that CP has been on gets better," Curry said. "That’s the most consistent thing about himnand who he is and what he brings to the team. Everybody’s going to talk about the age. It’s on us to put that all together and figure out how all the pieces work."

Even his backcourt mate, Klay Thompson, welcomed the idea of having Paul around.

"Any time you get to play with a player who is one of the best of your generation, it’s an honor," Thompson said. "It’s a little weird because we’ve had so many battles in the past with Chris, and he’s led so many teams that nearly knocked us off or did knock us off all the way back in 2014.

"I think he’s just going to add such a calming presence and leadership component that we need."

It could take awhile to get used to seeing Curry and Paul playing in the same team as they've had a great rivalry throughout their careers. Since 2014, CP3 and Steph have battled in the playoffs and given fans a ton of memorable games.

Chris Paul addressed his relationship with Steph Curry

Following the trade that made it possible for Paul and Steph Curry to team up, many questions suddenly arose. That includes the dynamic between the two great point guards. Although Curry used to attend Paul's summer camp, he ended up having better success in the NBA.

Many have speculated that this was a huge reason for their rivalry. However, the 2013 All-Star Game MVP assured fans that they have a healthy relationship and he's excited to play with the all-time leader in 3-pointers.

"Me and Steph have known each other a long time," Paul said. "My wife was at his wedding. I think him and his wife was our wedding, but we've known each other for a long time. I'm excited to get a chance to play alongside him."

It'll be an exciting season for Paul and the entire Warriors organization as it tries to compete for another title.

