"Everybody's schedule is f--ked up" - Kevin Durant not willing to make excuses after Brooklyn Nets' fifth loss in seven games

Kevin Durant offered no excuses after the Brooklyn Nets suffered another loss.

The 33-year-old superstar played down the role of the team's hectic schedule and health issues for their poor run of form, which has seen them lose five of their last seven games. The Nets stumbled to a 108-114 loss to an undermanned Portland Trail Blazers unit on Monday night.

After the loss, Durant chose to merely speak about the team's inability to deal with adversity rather than give reasons for the defeat.

Durant was asked whether having to play two games in 36 hours and make the long flight from Brooklyn to Portland were reasons for the team's loss. His reply took on a belligerent tone as he said:

"Who cares? It's a part of the game. It's a part of who we are. We've been in the league. We got young dudes. Who cares?... We still had opportunity to win this game. So, who cares?"

Durant added:

"That's what championship teams go through - a little adversity... I'm not making no excuses about no flights or our schedule. Everybody's schedule is f--ked up. Let's talk about the game. They made timely shots... That's why we lost. "

Kevin Durant puts up double-double as Brooklyn Nets lose to Portland on the road

The Brooklyn Nets suffered a terrible third quarter as they lost in Portland on Monday night. After taking a seven-point lead (62-55) at halftime, the Nets suffered a dramatic meltdown in the 12-minute stretch immediately after the break.

Brooklyn was outscored 19-32 in the third quarter, which ultimately proved to be their undoing as both teams went 27-27 in the final 12-minute period.

Durant had 28 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals as he led the Brooklyn Nets in scoring. Kyrie Irving had 22 points and eight rebounds in his return to the Nets' lineup since this was an away game. But the rest of the unit simply did not contribute enough.

James Harden, meanwhile, sat out the contest because of a left knee hyperextension. However, Harden is expected to play in Brooklyn's game versus Chicago on Wednesday night.

Kevin Durant, a 11-time All-Star, is leading the league in scoring this season with 29.8 ppg while shooting 51.8% from the field. He has led the league in scoring in four previous seasons (2009-2012; 2013-14). Durant is also averaging 7.7 rpg and 5.8 apg this season with the Nets.

Overall, Durant was previously named the league MVP in 2014 and is a two-time Finals MVP (2017, 2018).

