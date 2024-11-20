"Everyone is feeling the hurt" - Tyrese Maxey explains his decision to speak up against 2022-23 MVP's tardiness

Following a 2-11 start to the season, Tyrese Maxey is doing anything he can to try and turn things around for the Philadelphia 76ers. After news surfaced about a team meeting earlier this week, more developments have emerged about what was said.

In his story breaking down the situation, Shams Charania reported that Maxey called out Joel Embiid for being late to practices and team activities. Stating that as the franchise cornerstone, his actions have an impact on the rest of the group.

Since Charania's story broke, more has been brought to light from this team meeting. Following the team's practice on Tuesday, Tyrese Maxey opened up on what led him to address the actions of his superstar teammate.

“I wanted to speak up,” Maxey said. “I felt the need to do that because I wanted to share that we are better than what we have shown on the floor. There was a lot said, but it is what it is. We said what we had to say and we have to figure out a way to move on to the rest of the season. Everyone understands what’s at stake. Everyone is feeling the hurt.”

Maxey is currently on the sidelines as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. However, he is expected to return in the near future. As for the Sixers, they'll be in action again on Wednesday night, taking on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Tyrese Maxey isn't giving up hope in the Philadelphia 76ers just yet

It goes without saying that this is not how the Philadelphia 76ers envisioned this season playing out for them. When they signed Paul George over the summer, many expected them to compete for a championship. Now, they find themselves tied for the worst record in the NBA.

Despite how things look for the Sixers right now, Tyrese Maxey isn't ready to throw in the towel just yet. Before news of his actions in the team meeting, he took to social media with a plea for the fanbase. He made a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying not to lose faith in the team amid their rough start.

Looking at the standings, Tyrese Maxey isn't wrong to hold on to some optimism. Even though things look bleak at the moment, the Sixers are still in a position to turn things around.

With the Eastern Conference struggling as a whole, it's keeping the door open for a team like the Sixers. Right now, they only trail the sixth-place Miami Heat by four games.

There's still time for Maxey and the Sixers, but they need to start stockpiling wins sooner rather than later. This starts with getting their big three healthy and on the floor together, something that has yet to happen this season.

