"Everyone on my team can dress": Fashion icon Shai Gilgeous-Alexander elevates OKC team's fashion game in the NBA

OKC Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might have established himself as one of the most prolific young players in the NBA. However, besides his on-court heroics, he consistently gives evidence of genuine fashion acumen via his range of bold outfits.

SGA, who says his fits are much more than a hobby but a means to show off his personality, sat down for a revealing interview with Dazed, released on Saturday.

In addition to talking about the growth of the young OKC Thunder in recent months, the 25-year-old also revealed how he looks at fashion and how his interest developed at a young age because of his parents.

“My parents always made sure we looked the part leaving the house," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "They made sure we cleaned our ears, always made sure we checked our eyes, always made sure our shoelaces were tied. They always made sure that, if we had a collar shirt, it wasn’t flipped. I think that has a lot to do with it.”

Growing up in Toronto, Gilgeous-Alexander always saw fashion as a means to express himself. He claimed that apart from his basketball prowess, he also wanted to communicate his ideas beyond the sport:

“I always thought I was fly – and style, being in the NBA, is kind of like my outlet, my platform. It gives me a platform to show the world who I am, art-wise, and my personality, I can show my ideas beyond basketball.”

Having evolved into a true fashion icon amid his involvement with the Kim Kardashian-owned SKIMS brand, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also had a compliment for his OKC teammates:

“Everyone on my team can dress.”

It seems, for SGA, fashion is more than just attire, as he uses it to showcase his entire personality.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is thankful to Allen Iverson for his contribution to NBA fashion

With the kind of fanfare and popularity that surrounds NBA superstars, them showing up in specific outfits has always had a huge effect on their fans. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander referenced the contributions of former NBA MVP Allen Iverson with respect to the overall league, claiming that players like him allow current stars to have fun with their outfits:

“The two worlds [fashion and basketball] have definitely collided and I think it has a lot to do with the guys that have come before, allowed us to have fun with it.”

Born and brought up in Toronto, SGA had positive things to say about the basketball culture in New York:

“New York has a basketball culture, and you could feel it as soon as you walk into the arena like the fans are so engaged. They’re ooh-ing and aah-ing all night.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also talked about the players he grew up watching. Notable mentions included Chris Bosh and Jose Calderon:

“I grew up watching [Toronto Raptors stars] Chris Bosh and Jose Calderon. The trickle effect is why Toronto basketball is huge. The Raptors came to Toronto, and then Tristan Thompson and Cory Joseph got drafted. So, Toronto basketball has a culture.”

Of course, appreciation apart, fans will be more concerned with how it translates to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's future with the OKC Thunder. They seem to have nothing to worry about, as the Thunder are rightfully second in the Western Conference with an imposing 41-18 record.

Their young stars are only getting better with time, which means a potential title charge might be just around the corner.