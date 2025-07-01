Ex-Bulls forward throws massive shade at Kobe Bryant with controversial statement: "Shaq would make fun of him behind his back"

A former Chicago Bulls forward has thrown shade at the late, great Kobe Bryant amid Nike's new ad featuring Caitlin Clark's new PE shoes. The company released the Kobe 5 Protro PE for Clark on Monday, selling out quickly as the value increases by the hour.

Ad

In an appearance on Jason Whitlock's "Fearless" show on YouTube, Paul Shirley discussed Bryant's mentality on the basketball court. He thought that Shaquille O'Neal was always making fun of his teammate behind his back due to copying Michael Jordan.

Shirley, who played 18 games in three NBA seasons, added that Bryant could be considered a true basketball sociopath because he doesn't show any emotions on the court. The LA Lakers legend is famous for his work ethic and competitiveness that resulted in the iconic "Mamba mentality."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Kobe didn't really have his own personality," Shirley said. "Shaq would make fun of him behind his back and say, 'Look at Baby Mike out there' because Kobe Bryant was copying Michael Jordan. … I thought at the time, 'Kobe Bryant is probably a true sociopath, like he doesn't have real emotions.'"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kobe's mentality helped him win NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVPs. He's considered among the greatest players ever, and his "Mamba" persona helped inspire the current generation of players.

As for his relationship with Shaquille O'Neal, they were polar opposites and had a long-standing feud. They hashed it out in February 2018 with a "Players Only" sit-down special on NBA TV.

O'Neal was heartbroken when Bryant passed away along with his daughter, Gigi, and seven other people in the January 2020 helicopter crash in California.

Ad

Caitlin Clark's Kobe Bryant PE shoes sold in minutes

Caitlin Clark's Kobe Bryant PE shoes sold in minutes. (Photo: IMAGN)

As mentioned above, Nike released a Kobe 5 Protro "Caitlin Clark" on Monday. It was sold in minutes for $190 each, but resellers are already putting a price tag of $400 on secondary marketplaces, as per TMZ Sports.

Ad

Clark's go-to shoes are Kobe Bryant's, specifically the Kobe 5 Protro, and it helped that she's the most popular WNBA player at the moment. She signed a historic contract with Nike ahead of her rookie season, and her first signature shoe is expected to be released next year.

Expand Tweet

Clark is currently dealing with a groin injury and has missed the past two games. She also missed five games last month because of a quad injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More