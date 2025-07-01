Ex-Bulls forward throws massive shade at Kobe Bryant with controversial statement: "Shaq would make fun of him behind his back"

A former Chicago Bulls forward has thrown shade at the late, great Kobe Bryant amid Nike's new ad featuring Caitlin Clark's new PE shoes. The company released the Kobe 5 Protro PE for Clark on Monday, selling out quickly as the value increases by the hour.
In an appearance on Jason Whitlock's "Fearless" show on YouTube, Paul Shirley discussed Bryant's mentality on the basketball court. He thought that Shaquille O'Neal was always making fun of his teammate behind his back due to copying Michael Jordan.
Shirley, who played 18 games in three NBA seasons, added that Bryant could be considered a true basketball sociopath because he doesn't show any emotions on the court. The LA Lakers legend is famous for his work ethic and competitiveness that resulted in the iconic "Mamba mentality."
"Kobe didn't really have his own personality," Shirley said. "Shaq would make fun of him behind his back and say, 'Look at Baby Mike out there' because Kobe Bryant was copying Michael Jordan. … I thought at the time, 'Kobe Bryant is probably a true sociopath, like he doesn't have real emotions.'"
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Kobe's mentality helped him win NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVPs. He's considered among the greatest players ever, and his "Mamba" persona helped inspire the current generation of players.
As for his relationship with Shaquille O'Neal, they were polar opposites and had a long-standing feud. They hashed it out in February 2018 with a "Players Only" sit-down special on NBA TV.
O'Neal was heartbroken when Bryant passed away along with his daughter, Gigi, and seven other people in the January 2020 helicopter crash in California.
Caitlin Clark's Kobe Bryant PE shoes sold in minutes
As mentioned above, Nike released a Kobe 5 Protro "Caitlin Clark" on Monday. It was sold in minutes for $190 each, but resellers are already putting a price tag of $400 on secondary marketplaces, as per TMZ Sports.
Clark's go-to shoes are Kobe Bryant's, specifically the Kobe 5 Protro, and it helped that she's the most popular WNBA player at the moment. She signed a historic contract with Nike ahead of her rookie season, and her first signature shoe is expected to be released next year.
Clark is currently dealing with a groin injury and has missed the past two games. She also missed five games last month because of a quad injury.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.