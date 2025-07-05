Ex-Mavericks exec Donnie doesn't hold back on Luka Doncic trade: "Wouldn’t have happened when I was in Dallas"

The Luka Doncic trade to the LA Lakers shocked many people. The Dallas Mavericks not only broke their image of protecting and valuing their superstar players, but the trade also greatly shifted the power dynamic within the league.

Just like fans and other league executives, former Mavericks executive Donnie Nelson was also surprised by the news. Donnie, the son of the legendary coach Don Nelson, was the executive of the Mavs when they drafted him in 2018. The father-son duo played a major role in trading for Doncic from the Atlanta Hawks on draft night.

Donnie served as the Mavs' executive from 2005-21, and also helped build the 2011 championship team around Dirk Nowitzki. In an interview with Ekipa 24 released on Saturday, Nelson said that trading Doncic was a disappointment because the team didn't respect the Slovenian star.

"Of course, this is the NBA and trades can happen, players come and go," Nelson said. "But with all due respect, you have to understand that some players are different, special and even more important to the environment and the community. It's important to treat those players with respect. That's why there was so much disappointment after what happened."

He also added that if he were with the Mavs, the trade would not have taken place.

"Could this happen? Never. And it wouldn't have happened when I was in Dallas," he added. "We were with Dirk Nowitzki for 21 years, and the last three years were out of pure respect. People like that deserve to say goodbye on their own terms and according to their wishes, and everyone deserves a decent funeral - figurative or literal."

Meanwhile, Luka has been seen putting in work in the gym and also seems to have trimmed his weight. Nelson added that he is expecting the best version of Doncic next season with the Lakers.

The former executive has been working closely with Luka Doncic and has closely seen the NBA superstar get ready for the EuroBasket and his next season in the NBA. The Slovenian team appointed Donnie Nelson as the special advisor ahead of the 2025 EuroBasket.

Donnie Nelson's father Don, wore Luka Doncic's signature shoes in protest during NBA Finals

Donnie Nelson's father and Hall of Fame coach Don Nelson, wore Luka Doncic's signature shoes at the NBA Finals Game 2. The legendary coach was honored with the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, and he used his moment to stage a protest against the shocking trade.

Don was the winningest coach in NBA history before his record was broken by San Antonio Spurs' former coach Gregg Popovich. He served as the coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and the Mavericks and won three Coach of the Year awards.

