Ex-NBA coach George Karl mocks MAGA crowd as Donald Trump’s tariffs tank market in historic fall

Former Sacramento Kings coach George Karl shared his thoughts on Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" followers in his latest social media post. On Friday, the ex-NBA coach made a post on his X, formerly Twitter handle.

He addressed the capitalists, the MAGA crowd and the people who voted for Trump and asked them if they were happy with the decisions Trump administration has taken so far in his term.

"It’s Friday. All the capitalists, 'one issue' people and others who voted for him five months ago happy with how things are going so far?? Just checking."

The ex-NBA coach's tweet comes after the 47th US President, Donald Trump, announced new tariffs on major trading partners. Trump made the announcement on Wednesday after market hours and declared the day as "Liberation Day" and highlighted it as one of the most important days in American history.

According to The Guardian, the announcement has crashed the international market with trillions of dollars getting knocked off from the biggest companies in the world. This is the biggest market crash in American history since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, President Trump says the situation is going well despite the heightened fear among many economists of a US recession.

Ex-NBA coach George Karl points out a major flaw in the current Denver Nuggets' squad

The Denver Nuggets are having a good run this season as they hold the third seed in the Western Conference standings with only five games left in the season. However, they have failed to present a dominant showing and have been reduced to a shadow of their past self.

The Nuggets have been one of the most dominant teams in the league in the past five years but they have been struggling to win games against top table teams and even failing against mid table teams sometimes. Former Nuggets coach George Karl highlighed a major flaw in the current Mile-High City's squad in an X post.

On Wednesday, George Karl wrote down his thoughts about the Nuggets squad in an X post. He praised Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook and Aaron Gordon but criticzed the other players.

"Joker, AG and Russ are gonna keep fighting and will keep the championship attitude mindset. The rest of the guys don’t have it right now. Below average roster construction has caught up to the Nuggets."

He blamed the Nuggets' front office for not putting more effort in the roster construction and leaving the heavy lifting in the hands of their superstar. George Karl coached the Denver-based team from 2005-13 when Carmelo Anthony was playing his heart out for the franchise. He won the NBA coach of the Year honor in his final year with the Nuggets.

