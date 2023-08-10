Ex-Warriors GM Bob Myers lands on ESPN’s radar for NBA coverage

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers is being pursued by ESPN to be part of their NBA coverage following a plethora of layoffs. During the start of the offseason, Myers relayed his plans of stepping down from the general manager position, giving him a different career path that could be related to basketball.

Myers doesn't have any background in covering games professionally, but he's reportedly part of ESPN's new set of media personnel. His only experience related to being in the media was when he became a host of "Lead By Example." The podcast was under the production company of former NFL star, Peyton Manning.

The podcast already had connections with ESPN as it distributed the content on its various media outlets.

According to sources, ESPN plans to make Myers a member of "NBA Countdown" as an analyst. The sports company has declined to comment on the potential signing of the former general manager to the company.

Before his stint as a general manager for the Warriors, he was a sports agent and handled players like Brandon Roy, Tyreke Evans and Kendrick Perkins. Myers is also responsible for Golden State winning four titles during the Steph Curry dynasty, which doesn't look finished with its quest.

The Golden State Warriors' dynasty would be nothing without Bob Myers

Steph Curry, left, and Bob Myers

When Bob Myers joined the Warriors in 2011, no one knew what his plans were. However, the moves he made were the right ones, and they became significant pieces in contending for the championship. After his first year, he showed what he's capable of by drafting Harrison Barnes, Festus Ezeli and Draymond Green.

All three were huge contributors to the 2015 title they won over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following the 2014-15 season, Myers won the Executive of the Year award. Additionally, his moves in signing big-name stars like Kevin Durant were the cherry on top during his time with the Warriors.

While he was the general manager, he won the Executive of the Year award twice. Myers also had a lot to do with Golden State winning four titles in the Steph Curry era.

With Bob Myers' knowledge of basketball, there's no doubt that he'll do great things as an NBA analyst with ESPN.

