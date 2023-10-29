"Exactly why I don't watch boxing": LeBron James stunned as Tyson Fury awarded shock victory over Francis Ngannou

NBA superstar LeBron James was left stunned after British boxer Tyson Fury was awarded the split-decision victory over former mixed martial arts world champion Francis Ngannou of Cameroon in their heavyweight boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 28.

‘The King’ felt the decision should have been the other way around. He made his thoughts known by taking to X (formerly twitter):

“Exactly why i don't watch boxing! C'mon man!”

Fury and Ngannou headlined the “The Battle of the Baddest” at the lavish Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

While it was only his first-ever professional boxing match, ‘The Predator’ Ngannou put up a solid stand, knocking down lineal heavyweight champion Fury with a left hook in the third round.

He continued to put pressure on his opponent all the way to the end of their 10-round clash. Ngannou had many in the venue chanting his name before the winner was announced.

To the shock of many, though, the judges went Fury’s way by split decision, scoring the contest, 95-94 (Ngannou), 93-96 (Fury) and 94-95 (Fury).

Despite the unfavorable decision, Ngannou shared after that he was satisfied with his performance. Yahoo Sports quoted him as saying:

“I’m feeling great; I’m feeling happy. I feel fantasti,c and I’m very happy. (But) It didn’t go my way.”

LeBron James happy to share court once again with Kevin Durant

While he was left dissatisfied with the decision on the Fury-Ngannou fight, LeBron James was happy to have shared the court anew in a battle with Kevin Durant.

The two met once again after five years on Thursday as the LA Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns 100-95. It was their first meeting after Christmas Day in 2018 when James was in his first year with the Lakers and Durant was playing for the Golden State Warriors.

In their reengagement, the two superstars did not disappoint, putting up All-Star performances. LeBron James had all-around numbers of 21 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes of play.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant picked up the cudgels in the absence of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, finishing with 39 points and 11 rebounds. The Lakers superstar said about his latest meeting with Durant:

“We’ve had so many battles, (and) we don’t have many matchups left. Not sure how many we have left, so you don’t ever want to take it for granted when you’re out there with such a great player, one of the best to ever play this game. It’s always a treat. It’s fun.”

Check out what James said beginning at 5:59:

Next for LeBron James and the Lakers are the Sacramento Kings in an away game on Sunday.