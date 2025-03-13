"Explains Paul George’s $200m deal" - NBA fans react to 76ers' Daryl Morey confessing he uses AI models for decision-making

Fans were stunned to find out that Daryl Morey, the president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, uses AI to make decisions. Morey was on a recent panel where he was asked if he uses AI to assist him and the organization when making certain choices for the franchise.

Morey said that the franchise seeks assistance from artificial intelligence. The executive talked about it via "Pablo Torre Finds Out" on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

"We absolutely use models as a vote in any decision," Morey said. "So, if you have a highly successful model for picking draft picks … then the models get a lot of weight in those decisions."

As an example, Morey said that the Sixers use AI for their draft picks.

After finding out about how the executive and the front office do their work, fans gave their thoughts in the replies.

"That explains Paul George’s $200m deal," a fan said.

"AI related stocks will tank on this news," another fan said.

"Man I used to think this guy knew ball. Built around harden perfectly then became a bot," one fan commented.

Other fans had fun mentioning Sixers legend Allen Iverson, also known as A.I.

"The only AI that should be giving input," a fan said.

"Of course I read this and immediately thought Daryl Morey was talking about Sixer legend Allen Iverson," another fan said.

"If he asked allen iverson it would be probably better than the way it has gone," one fan said.

What happened to Daryl Morey's $212 million investment?

On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Paul George's current state regarding his health. George has missed the last four games due to a left groin soreness. Additionally, he acknoweledged that he's been playing through a pinky injury for some time.

Charana reported that the two-way forward is consulting with doctors this week to explore options for his groin and knee injuries. This could involve a possible procedure for the nine-time All-Star.

George has endured several ailments throughout the 2024–25 NBA season. The forward has not been a reliable player for the team in the 41 games he's played. He's averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 43% shooting.

Over the summer, George signed a four-year, $212 million deal to join Daryl Morey's Sixers team. There was an expectation that he'd help the team contend for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. However, his first season with the team has been disappointing.

Fortunately for George, he isn't the only star who has had trouble with health. The Sixers had to shut down All-Star big man Joel Embiid for the rest of the season due to his ongoing knee issues.

