Exploring the main rule differences between NBA and FIBA

The NBA and FIBA are two of the major entities in basketball. The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world while FIBA is an association of national organizations that regulate the sport.

While they have the same objective of helping basketball thrive and become bigger, the NBA and FIBA have a different set of rules. The official FIBA rules disclosed that there are 10 differences between them and the NBA.

Let's explore these rules that make each basketball entity unique from each other. Some of the main differences include the distance of the 3-point line, game duration, and number of timeouts. The arc is closer to the rim by a mere 10 cm in the baseline under FIBA rules.

FIBA plays in four 10-minute quarters while the NBA has 12 minutes per quarter. Both have timeouts but the international game only allows five total timeouts, two in the first half and three in the second. In the NBA, there is a total of six timeouts in 48 minutes.

The NBA and FIBA have also different sets of rules for jump balls and possessions, individual fouls and team fouls. Both start the game with a jump ball but FIBA rules use alternating possessions for consequent jump balls during the game.

In the NBA, the losing team in the initial jump ball gets possession to start the second and third quarters. Teams will also have to jump again whenever there's a jump ball situation.

Fouls are also different for both entities. NBA players have an extra foul to commit with six while FIBA only allows five fouls maximum per player. Bonus free throws are awarded in the NBA when a team commits five personal fouls in a quarter. But in FIBA, a team reaches a penalty situation after just four personal fouls.

Other rule differences between the NBA and FIBA

Here are the remaining rule differences between the NBA and FIBA:

Technical Fouls: One free throw plus possession under FIBA rules. The NBA also awards one free throw but possession depends on the last play before the technical foul call.

Goaltending: Same rule wherein it's illegal to block a ball in a downward trajectory going into the rim. However, FIBA rules allow players to touch the ball once it hits the rim.

Zone Defense: Legal in the NBA and FIBA, but players can't stay inside the restricted area for more than three seconds in the NBA.

