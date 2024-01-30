Teams going through some internal conflict amidst a tough season is quite normal. This appeared to be on full display as Jalen Green and Amen Thompson looked like they were arguing on the Houston Rockets' sidelines during their match against the LA Lakers.

Usually, players get heated with one another when lapses occur on the court, especially when it occurs during close games, leading to opportunities for the opposing team.

However, it looked like the spat between Green and Thompson was not at all related to anything that happened on the court. Rather, the two young players seemed like they were arguing over a seat on the bench.

In the clip, it looked like Green was asking Thompson to get out of the seat, something that is usually a part of the hazing for rookies. The rookie Thompson complied but it looked like an exchange of words took place as well.

There was no audio of the incident, so only the people who were nearby knew what had been said. As such, this has led to some speculation among those who only saw it online.

"Amen [Thompson] jealous he dropped 0 points so he went to try and push the games leading scorer. F***ing loser," said one user, targeting Thompson who had a lackluster performance.

However, another fan decided to come to Thompson's defense while offering a different perspective.

He was not the only one who saw it this way, as others also thought that it had something to do with Thompson's rookie status.

Meanwhile, others felt that Jalen Green was simply asking the rookie to scoot over so that he could sit between his teammates.

Other fans also acknowledged that this was likely just a simple case of misunderstanding or disagreement between teammates, which happens all the time and should not be interpreted as anything else.

Jalen Green leads Houston Rockets in scoring to defeat LA Lakers

Jalen Green was on fire, and the Lakers' defense couldn't do anything to stop him. The Rockets ended up routing the Lakers 135-119 behind Jalen Green's 34-point performance. Aside from his scoring, he also secured plenty of rebounds and found his teammates for easy baskets, coming away with 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Alperen Sengun also looked unstoppable, adding 31 points while matching the same number of rebounds and assists that Green had. Meanwhile, rookie Amen Thompson failed to score a single basket as he missed the one shot he attempted, and he also turned the ball over five times.

Meanwhile, the Lakers were led by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D'Angelo Russell who all scored 23 points apiece.

