"F**k it, we’re both washed" - Kevin Durant fires back viciously at Skip Bayless' reckless retirement claim

On Sunday, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns responded to basketball critic Skip Bayless's criticism following Phoenix's 125-116 victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The media personality took aim at the 36-year-old's performance and mindset.

According to him, Durant is playing differently this season, and he looks more mentally exhausted.

"The more I watch him at age 36, the more he looks mentally semi-retired to me," Bayless said.

Durant appears to be finishing up this season, Bayless said. The media figure continued by explaining that KD isn't "into it" the way he used to be, which is why Phoenix hasn't performed well this season, and that the Suns seem done to him since Durant seems to be on his "last mental legs."

Bayless' clip ended with him talking about Durant "going through the motions."

After this was posted on X (formerly Twitter), the 15-time All-Star fired back on the social media platform.

"F**k it, We’re both washed, it was a a great run @RealSkipBayless" Durant responded.

Durant added another post directed at Bayless.

"Mentally semi-retired. One u skip Stan’s, explain what that means like I’m in 3rd grade please," the two-time champion posted.

Since Durant clapped back, Bayless has not issued a response to what was said about him. As for his criticism about the star's performance this season, the Suns forward has put up his usual numbers.

KD has played 50 games this season, averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 53% shooting from the field. However, that hasn't been enough to improve the Suns' 30-34 record.

Fans react to Kevin Durant's response to Bayless

Because Kevin Durant is almost always active on social media, he had the chance to respond to Bayless' criticism. After he addressed what the critic said, fans talked about his response on social media.

Here are some of what his supporters said.

"This is legit the best possible response to Skip 😭😭" a fan said.

"KD said 'we both raggedy on gang b***h' 😭" another fan said.

"Cook that old bum," one fan commented.

Other fans were more critical of Bayless.

"Nah Skip sets the bar for being washed" a fan said.

"It wasn't a great run for him though," another fan said about Bayless.

"Skip bayless stay yapping," one fan commented.

