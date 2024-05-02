"F**k that man they can't say that" - Patrick Beverley calls out 76ers fanbase for tolerating 'f**k Embiid chants' from Knicks fans

Former Philadelphia 76ers reserve point guard Patrick Beverley isn't a fan of the way New York Knicks supporters treated Joel Embiid recently. During Game 5 of the two teams' first-round series, fans from the Big Apple weren't shy in letting the reigning MVP know how they felt about him. Each time he got the ball, he was booed, and there were even "f**k Embiid" chants throughout the game.

The chants were also heard when Knicks fans infiltrated the Wells Fargo Arena during Game 4 of the series. There was a good number of New Yorkers in the game that kept the chants going.

Patrick Beverley is disappointed that Philly fans let the act slide and told them what to do if it happens again.

"Them Philly fans let them New Yorkers in the building saying 'F**k Embiid,' that ain't cool," Beverley said. "And I played in Philly, that ain't cool. Y'all was supposed to choke them out.

"F**k that, they can't say that. Philly y'all better than that... I know Philly people, I played in Philly. Can't let that s**t ride," he added.

Game 6 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks will take place at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers ownership has purchased over 2,000 tickets to prevent Knicks fans from attending the game. It's been reported that the tickets were handed to first responders, healthcare workers, and other groups in Philadelphia.

76ers star wasn't a fan of Knicks fans on their home turf

The presence of the Knicks fans was felt in Game 4 of the first-round series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks, and even Joel Embiid wasn't happy. After their win, the All-Star center expressed how he didn't like that the opposing team's supporters were louder than the home fans.

'[It’s] disappointing," Embiid told ESPN. "I’ve never seen it, and I’ve been here for 10 years. Yeah, it kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town."

Embiid thinks that it shouldn't happen again as the home team usually gets motivated and energized by their fans. Good thing the 76ers ownership immediately took action and did something about it.

Tip-off for tonight's game will be at 9:00 p.m.

