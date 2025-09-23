"F**k man" - Trae Young devastated over $50,000,000 Rockets player's season-ending injury 

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Sep 23, 2025 02:36 GMT
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young went on social media to send his prayers to Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet. It's a sad day for Houston fans after VanVleet sustained a season-ending injury during one of his offseason practices. According to reports, the Rockets guard tore his ACL and isn't likely to recover within the 2025-26 season.

Young went on X to express his thoughts on VanVleet's sudden injury. He then wished him a fast recovery.

"F**k man😔 praying for Fred (VanVleet), speedy recovery Killa," Young wrote.
This comes as a huge letdown for Houston, considering how fans are looking forward to another playoff berth with Kevin Durant now in the picture. With Fred VanVleet out, Houston will have to figure out who could replace him in the rotation as their starting point guard.

What makes Houston's situation difficult is that it invested in VanVleet after offering him a two-year extension worth $50 million. With Durant now on the payroll, expecting $54.7 million from Houston, the Rockets are limited in terms of resources to secure another guard among the available free agents.

Rockets will rely on Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard as Fred VanVleet's replacement

The Houston Rockets will have to rely on Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard moving forward as their two guards to fill in for Fred VanVleet. Thankfully, among the two mentioned names, Thompson can be a reliable asset to the squad.

Thompson averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. His efforts last season allowed him to be part of the All-Defensive first team and finish fifth in the Defensive Player of the Year race. Thompson notched these accolades in only his second NBA season.

With that in mind, expectations are much higher for Amen Thompson as he enters his third year in the league. As for Reed Sheppard, the incoming sophomore will have to shift gears, especially with Kevin Durant now on the team. H-Town is clearly aiming to go big this season, hoping to either win an NBA title or at least make a deep postseason run.

Edited by Itiel Estudillo
