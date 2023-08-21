“FACE Of the NBA”: Kendrick Perkins reckons Anthony Edwards is ready to take over from LeBron James and Steph Curry 

Anthony Edwards has been creating waves in international basketball for Team USA. Among the NBA analysts who were impressed by the Minnesota Timberwolves guard, Kendrick Perkins made a bold claim on social media.

"Ladies and Gentlemen I think we may have found the FACE of the NBA!!! I believe his name is Anthony Edwards! Happy Sunday and Carry the hell on…"

The 6-foot-4 combo guard has been in the NBA since 2020 and was drafted first by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since then, Edwards made the NBA All-Star team once in 2023. He has career averages of 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game in three seasons.

It is arguable that LeBron James and Steph Curry are still the faces of the NBA, and Edwards has yet to tap into his full potential as a 22-year-old basketball player.

With the prime of Edwards' career ahead of him, he would definitely need to contend for championships in order to place his name as one of the faces in the league.

Hence, Kendrick Perkins' bold claim on Edwards' trajectory is debatable and would need a lot more achievements from the player to eventually become the face of the NBA.

Anthony Edwards impresses Team USA coach Steve Kerr

Team USA continues its tune-up games heading to the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, and Anthony Edwards is already putting himself above everyone else. In a recent game against Germany, Edwards went off, leading Team USA with 34 points and was clearly the best player on the floor.

"He's unquestionably the guy," Team USA coach Steve Kerr said after the game through ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "You can see he knows it. But now the team knows it, and I think the fans see it. ... He genuinely believes he's the best player in the gym every single night. And he's such a dynamic young player. I think he's taking a leap."

There is so much to unpack with Edwards' performance on Team USA and he continues to impress basketball fans. If his continued high-level performance continues in the 2023-24 season, he may establish himself as one of the best combo guards in the league for years to come.

