Fact Check: Did D'Angelo Russell receive trade offer from Guangdong Tigers? Debunking rumors of him playing in China

The LA Lakers seem keen to keep D'Angelo Russell after coming up short in their recent playoff run. According to the team, they would like to keep their young core together, a move that most likely seems to include Russell.

Despite that, considering the fact that the front office would like to capitalize on LeBron James' last year under contract, all bets are off. The team could decide to abruptly pivot and go a different route, either to appease James or at the direction of the four-time champ.

With the offseason underway, and the draft rapidly approaching it's expected that the ball will begin rolling soon among NBA teams regarding offseason moves. As part of the speculation as to where Russell could end up, BetOnline.AG has released odds for potential teams.

Of course, right now, the odds are pure speculation, with no offers on the board from any team, including the Guangdong Tigers. According to BetOnline.AG the odds are as follows:

Team Odds Phoenix Suns 3/1 Atlanta Hawks 5/1 Charlotte Hornets 5/1 Dallas Mavericks 6/1 Memphis Grizzlies 6/1 Miami Heat 7/1 San Antonio Spurs 8/1 New York Knicks 10/1 Orlando Magic 10/1 Toronto Raptors 10/1 Chicago Bulls 12/1 Guangdong Tigers 18/1

While the Guangdong Tigers are on the list, the mention of Russell going overseas to play is purely entertainment-based.

What have the LA Lakers said about D'Angelo Russell?

Back when Rob Pelinka and the LA Lakers' front office made the trade for D'Angelo Russell in February, many wondered about the long-term fit. Considering Russell had just one year left on his deal, the fear among fans was that Russell could wind up leaving after the season.

At the time, Rob Pelinka stated that when Russell was a member of the Lakers from 2015-2017, he and Magic Johnson were impressed with the young guard. As a result, the trade made before the deadline was one Pelinka didn't view as short-term.

After the deal, he spoke to Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group, saying:

“I think both Magic (Johnson) and I were both really intrigued early with the incredible talent that D’Angelo had, and now you have a mix of the talent, the shooting, the playmaking, IQ, plus the growth he’s been able to gather as a player."

"I think it makes him really ideally suited. We do see him not just as a player that’s a short-term rental.”

According to the latest rumors, however, the LA Lakers could be looking to move on from D'Angelo Russell. If reports are to be believed, Russell and the Lakers could wind up executing a sign-and-trade.

Should that wind up happening, the Phoenix Suns are named as the most likely landing spot.

