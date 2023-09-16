Fact Check: Did Kevin Porter Jr. request to drop assault charges in the Kysre Gondrezick case? Viral reports explored

The domestic violence case filed by Kysre Gondrezick against boyfriend Kevin Porter Jr. has taken an interesting turn.

Reports have indicated that the former WNBA player’s fractured vertebra was not from the alleged assault “KPJ” is facing. The injury has turned out to be a congenital defect.

Because of this, the NBA player’s lawyers are asking the Manhattan District Attorney to drop second-degree assault charges. Porter Jr., however, will still have to face second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault charges.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If found guilty of the strangulation part, he could still face imprisonment for a maximum of seven years.

Expand Tweet

The DA’s office and Gondrezick’s legal team have not yet responded to reporters when called to give their respective comments.

The sports world was shocked a few days ago when news of Kevin Porter Jr.’s alleged assault on Kysre Gondrezick broke. “KPJ,” according to prosecutors, attacked his girlfriend inside their room at the Millennium Hotel in Manhattan.

The Houston Rockets point guard, based on the complaint, strangled and repeatedly hit Gondrezick. It wasn’t until she ran out into the hallway covered in blood did the 6-foot-3 guard allegedly stop his assault.

Police later arrested him but he was released soon after posting bail. He pleaded not guilty to the domestic violence charges filed against him.

Kevin Porter Jr.’s NBA career might be over

Several NBA analysts reacted to Kevin Porter Jr.’s alleged assault on his girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick. All were unanimous that if found guilty, he should be given a lifetime ban.

The Houston Rockets are rumored to be looking for a trade partner. They may have to be extremely patient for something to develop given the player’s case.

“KPJ” is set to earn $15.8 million in the upcoming season. After that, he is only guaranteed $1 million. The unwanted publicity stemming from the assault case may be enough to force the Rockets to waive him if a trade is not available.

Kevin Porter Jr. averaged a career-high 19.2 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds for a young Houston Rockets team last season. He also hit 44.2% of his shots, including 36.6% from behind the arc.

Expand Tweet

As exciting as his potential is, teams may have had enough of his extra baggage. Following the Kysre Gondrezick incident, he may have played his final NBA game last season.

Also read: Kevin Porter Jr. makes desperate plea to Manhattan DA, brandishes proof of innocence in Kysre Gondrezick assault case