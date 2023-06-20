Fact Check: Did Moriah Mills' Twitter account get suspended after Zion Williamson s*x tape threat?

Zion Williamson recently revealed that he is expecting his first child. While such news is generally a cause for celebration, the New Orleans Pelicans star has been a target of an online crusade from porn star Moriah Mills. The online entertainer has alleged, without providing supporting evidence, that she was in a relationship with the two-time All-Star.

Mills has spent much of the two weeks since Williamson's announcement targeting him on Twitter. While her tweets have gotten no response from the first overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, they have received plenty of attention from both fans and media alike.

Although fans had been calling for removal from the social media platform, Mills was able to freely post until Tuesday. The adult entertainer, who boasted over one million followers on Twitter, had her account removed after threatening to post a sex tape featuring Williamson.

It is unclear if Mills has such a tape, or if she even knows the New Orleans Pelicans star. Despite her claims that they were in a committed relationship, she has failed to provide proof that she has ever met Williamson. Her threat of revenge porn, however, crossed the line, earning her a suspension from the platform.

Revenge porn is a punishable crime in nearly every state, including Louisiana where Williamson resides. Violating revenge porn laws is punishable by up to two years in jail and/or a fine of $10,000 in Louisiana. Williamson has not responded to any of Mills' allegations.

Kendrick Perkins believes the New Orleans Pelicans should trade Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson entered the NBA as a generational talent leading the New Orleans Pelicans to select him first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. He has played in just 114 games over his first two seasons, however, leading ESPN's Kendrick Perkins to suggest that the franchise should move on. Speaking on First Take, Perkins stated:

"I said this last year that it was time for the Pelicans to move on from Zion Williamson. You can't trust him... The reason the Pelicans are trying to move on from him is because of food and his off the court issues... When is he going to get in shape? Sometimes he comes into training camp he is in shape and he's not able to sustain that."

Check out Kendrick Perkins's comments on Zion Williamson below:

While on the court, Williamson has been a transcendent talent earning two All-Star nods. He has averaged 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 60.5% from the field, 34.3% from three-point range, and 69.1% from the free-throw line.

