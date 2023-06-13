Fact Check: Is Ja Morant suspended for 50 games? Debunking discipline rumors on Memphis' superstar

With the 2023 NBA Finals wrapped up, the wait on Ja Morant's suspension for the 2023-24 season has started for many fans. At the start of the finals, league commissioner Adam Silver didn't give full attention to the incident surrounding Morant and focused on the match between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat.

After Game 5, there was a post on Twitter which lightly addressed the potential suspension of the Memphis Grizzlies star. The account that posted it was an account called "Barstool Sports." Looking at what they posted, it seems as if they were joking lightly about Morant's suspension.

"Congrats to the Denver Nuggets….and JA MORANT YOU'RE SUSPENDED FOR 50 GAMES.” The account wrote.

Further checking the events following the 2023 NBA Finals, Silver only addressed the champions while he had the microphone. The commissioner didn't address anything regarding Morant and his potential suspension for the next season. However, many believe that the NBA will announce the punishment before the 2023 NBA Draft.

Barstool Sports usually post news links about various news about different sports. They also poke fun at some of the events around the world of sports and other trending news as a form of engagement with their fans.

Shannon Sharpe wants Ja Morant to accept the responsibility and accountability for his actions

Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers

Ja Morant is clearly having a tough time as this is the second time in under a year that he's been involved in a gun incident. During the latter half of the season, Morant was suspended for eight games for flashing a handgun at a strip club and broadcasting it on Instagram.

Weeks later, he made the same mistake as he went live on Instagram with his friend and he was seen taunting with a firearm in his hand. The two were inside the car, listening to music. Following that, Morant's camp stated that the two-time All-Star was playing with a toy gun at the time.

As people await the announcement of his suspension, Shannon Sharpe talked about what he wants to see from Morant moving forward.

"The amount of punishment he's going to get will be the max of what the CBA will allow. Whatever both sides, the owner and the players have agreed to, he's going to get the max. But what I would like to see is for Ja to accept responsibility." Sharpe said.

"Don't talk about whether it's a toy gun, because we know ain't no grown a** man playing with no toy gun, listening to NBA Youngboy. We know that."

"The suspension doesn't matter to me. As long as he accepts responsibility and accountability for his actions, that's what I would like, that's what I would want. If he does that, then he can start the process of seeing what he did was wrong, get the help that he needs, so we don't find ourselves in this position for the third time."

