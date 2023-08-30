Fact check: Is the NBA planning to shut down illegal streams? Does the sports industry lose $28 billion? Viral rumors explored

Illegal streams have been a problem for professional sports and the NBA is among the leagues that took a hit. To put a stop to this, the NBA is working hand in hand with the NFL and UFC to talk to the U.S. government.

The Digital Millenium Copyright Act (DMCA) has been created to shut down illegal streams quickly, but the NBA and other concerned sports properties hope to create an urgency for the law to be updated since it was approved by the Clinton administration way back in 1998.

A letter sent by the NBA, UFC and NFL to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), stressed that the sports organizations are willing to participate and update the law. The letter read:

"The UFC, NBA, and NFL would like help from the U.S. Government to tackle live streaming piracy. The sports organizations want to update the DMCA to ensure that live content is removed “instantaneously or near-instantaneously”

According to Engadget.com, the global sports industry has been losing up to $28 billion from illegal streams. By updating the law, the NBA along with the NFL and UFC hopes to take down illegal livestreams faster as technology improves.

“Unfortunately, UFC, NBAP and NFLP’s shared experience is that many OSPs frequently take hours or even days to remove content in response to takedown notices—thus allowing infringing live content to remain online during the most anticipated moments, or even the entirety, of a UFC event or an NBA or NFL game," said in the letter.

With the way technology is rapidly improving nowadays, illegal streams have also evolved and become more convenient for those who opt not to pay for subscriptions. It has been a lucrative income for those who chose to take away profit from sports property rights holders.

According to the letter composed by the NBA, NFL and UFC, illegal streamers have taken down hours and even days since the broadcast. That is already enough time for to lose profit and give the income to the illegal streamers.

Moving forward, what the sports properties want is just for the government to move quicker and update the law that would swiftly take down illegal live streams.

