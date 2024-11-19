"Fake a** mfs" - Damian Lillard bluntly calls out Blazers fan page over IG post highlighting 8x All-Star's struggles on Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard did not hold back when responding to a Portland Trail Blazers fan page on Instagram on Tuesday. The eight-time All-Star took aim at the page after it criticized his recent struggles with the Bucks, even going so far as to call the fans who posted the content "fake."

Lillard has played 11 games in the 2024-25 NBA season, averaging 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists. While he's putting up his usual production in scoring, the Bucks star hasn't been the most efficient on the floor, shooting just 43.4% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc.

The Blazers fan page @blazernationcp on Instagram shared a meme expressing indifference towards discussions of Lillard's struggles with the Bucks, implying that they no longer concern Portland fans.

"Wish him well but he ain't my dad 😂," the caption read.

Lillard responded in the comments, calling out the post with a blunt reply:

"Fake a** mfs."

Damian Lillard called out a Blazers fan page on the comments section

For 11 years, Lillard was the cornerstone of the Blazers, leading the franchise to eight playoff appearances. The 6-foot-3 guard was a seven-time All-Star with Portland and was recognized as part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. He won the 2012-13 Rookie of the Year with the team.

Lillard averaged 25.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 6.7 apg with the Blazers.

Damian Lillard's struggles didn't stop him from hitting the game-winner over the Houston Rockets

On Monday, Damian Lillard returned to the Bucks' lineup following a three-game absence due to a head injury he suffered against the Boston Celtics. Milwaukee went up against the Houston Rockets and survived a close 101-100 win.

Lillard finished with 18 points and 10 assists, but he shot 6-for-18 from the field and failed to make one shot from deep in six attempts. However, the Bucks relied on him to win the game with seconds left.

The Oakland native hit the game-winning layup over Dillon Brooks. After making the shot, Lillard talked about his mentality leading up to the game-clinching moment.

"Down the stretch, I saw that it was a back-and-forth game and I hadn't gotten it going pretty much all night, but I know that in those moments you got to stay aggressive, you know, you got to keep attacking," Lillard said.

The Bucks will start their three-game road trip on Wednesday, against the Chicago Bulls before taking on the Indiana Pacers in an Emirates NBA Cup clash.

