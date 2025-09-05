"FAKE FAN!": Josh Hart jokingly calls out Karl-Anthony Towns after Knicks star attends US Open with Jordyn Woods over Eagles game

Philadelphia Eagles fan Karl-Anthony Towns was ribbed by his New York Knicks teammate Josh Hart on Thursday night after being spotted at the U.S. Open with girlfriend Jordyn Woods instead of at the NFL season opener featuring his Eagles.Towns appeared on the U.S. Open broadcast watching the semifinal match between Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka. Hart wasted no time in calling him out for skipping the Eagles-Cowboys clash.On X, Hart, a Washington Commanders fan, posted:“Bro not going to the Eagles game? FAKE FAN!”Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, also an Eagles fan, piled on the criticism, saying:“Damn KAT that’s crazy.”But Towns fired back quickly, rejecting the “fake fan” label. He replied to Hart’s post with a photo showing him and Woods streaming the Eagles-Cowboys game on a smartphone while seated at the U.S. Open.“Go birds,” Towns wrote.Sabalenka went on to win the match Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attended, while the Eagles-Cowboys game was suspended late in the third quarter with the Eagles leading 24-20.Once play resumes, the Eagles will take over at their own 10-yard line, facing first-and-10.Karl-Anthony Towns on new Knicks coach Mike BrownKarl-Anthony Towns, along with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, will begin the upcoming season under new coach Mike Brown, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year.Brown’s arrival capped New York’s extended search following the firing of Tom Thibodeau. Towns revealed last month that he first met Brown during a dinner.“We never actually had a conversation with each other, so that (dinner) was the first time we actually met,” he said on the “7 PM in Brooklyn” podcast.The All-Star big man voiced optimism about the Knicks’ chances and stressed the importance of building chemistry.“We have a chance to win a championship and it only happens if everyone is connected,” he said. “Everyone has to be fully invested in each other and in our goal.”This offseason, the Knicks re-signed Mikal Bridges and added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, looking to capitalize in an Eastern Conference left wide open by injuries to All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton.