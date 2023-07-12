Fan praising Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry gets Greek Freak's approval: 'Last remaining loyal players in the NBA'

Giannis Antetokounmpo is recognized as one of the most dominant players in the game, getting a stamp of approval from Shaquille O'Neal himself.

Antetokounmpo is also viewed by fans, alongside Steph Curry, as two of the most loyal players in the league. One fan on Twitter certainly thinks that way as Antetokounmpo retweeted his tweet:

"The last two remaining loyal players in the league. They don't make 'em like this anymore"

Antetokounmpo has been with the Milwaukee Bucks for ten seasons since being selected 15th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft.

He has a career average of 22.6 points per game (53.7% shooting, including 28.7% from the 3-point range), 9.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He won the regular season MVP award twice (2019 and 2020) and delivered the championship in 2021.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry has been with the Golden State Warriors for 14 seasons, since being selected seventh overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. He has a career average of 24.6 ppg (47.5% shooting, including 42.8% from the 3-point range), 6.5 apg and 4.7 rpg.

For both players, last season didn't end the way they intended it to. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks had the best record in the league but got eliminated in the first round of the playoffs against the Miami Heat despite Antetkounmpo averaging 23.3 ppg (52.8% shooting), 11.0 rpg and 5.3 apg.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, got past the Sacramento Kings in the first round but lost in six games in the semifinals. The Warriors were matched up against the Lakers, with Curry averaging 26.7 ppg (43.9% shooting, including 34.3% from the 3-point range), 7.5 apg and 5.5 rpg.

Giannis Antetokounmpo heading into new season with redemption in mind

The Bucks looked in shape to make a deep playoff run in the playoffs last season. However, they struggled to play up to the same level in the postseason, losing to the Heat in five games.

Considering how the series went, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks received criticism for the way their season ended. Interestingly enough, the Bucks forward tweeted an image of himself with a caption:

"I'm tired of the disrespect. I'm coming."

Entering the upcoming regular season, look for Giannis Antetokounmpo to bounce back and lead the Bucks back to glory.

