Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA Summer League 2023 (11th July, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks will collide later today at 6 p.m. EST in Las Vegas for their third game in the NBA Summer League.
The Bucks rallied past the defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets (92-85) and the Phoenix Suns (84-75). MarJon Beauchamp has produced a solid performance in both games for the Bucks, posting a combined 43 points (23 and 20, respectively).
Brooklyn, on the other hand, has had a couple of decent performances in the Summer League, but has won only once. On July 8, the Nets lost to Cleveland Cavaliers (97-101), and on July 10, they dominated the New York Knicks 98-80. Armoni Brooks stood out in both games for the Nets. The 25-year-old guard posted 17 and 21 points, respectively.
Prediction: Despite the Bucks being undefeated in the NBA Summer League, we will pick Brooklyn for this one. The Nets have a high-quality roster, with NBA-level players.
Milwaukee's roster features several young basketball players, and the leader of that roster is the 22-year-old guard Beauchamp. The Bucks played very well offensively in both games, scoring 195 points in total, and we expect them to be as good against Brooklyn.
Players to watch: MarJon Beauchamp (Bucks) and Armoni Brooks (Nets)
MarJon Beauchamp’s rookie season was promising, but it was clear that he needed to improve his strength. The guard worked on his strength during the offseason.
The results are noticeable, and this is obvious on his performance on the court. In the Summer League, he has showed the ability to drive through defenders or absorb contact while finishing at the rim. In addition, his shooting remains consistent, and we expect him to take over for the Bucks again. Milwaukee expects him to evolve into a decent role player.
Brooklyn Nets guard Armoni Brooks has been having a remarkable NBA Summer League so far, averaging 19 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 51.9% from the field and 52.6% from the 3-point line in two games. We expect him to continue that way and lead Brooklyn for another game.
Brooklyn Nets NBA Summer League roster
Milwaukee Bucks NBA Summer League roster
Armoni Brooks credits teammates for stellar Summer League performances
As we said, Armoni Brooks has led the way for the Nets in the NBA Summer League, with a couple of stellar performances. Brooks believes his performance in the NBA Summer league is only made possible due to the encouragement he gets from his teammates.
“Yeah, just between my teammates and my coaches that you know, they just instilled confidence in me,” Brooks said after Sunday’s 98-80 win over the Knicks regarding his play so far in the NBA Summer League.
The 25-year-old player came into the NBA during the 2020-21 season with the Houston Rockets before playing for the Toronto Raptors in the 2021-22 campaign. Brooks spent the 2022-23 season with the Atlanta Hawks’ G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.
“I just want to show like you know, improve my consistency (shooting the basketball) and just continuing to get better each day,” Brooks continued.
From the way Armoni Brooks has played during two games of the Summer League, he has shown growth in his offensive game and has elevated his game defensively, too.
Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use! Shocking names ahead!