  • Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA Summer League 2023 (11th July, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA Summer League 2023 (11th July, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Jul 11, 2023 14:13 GMT
MarJohn Beauchamp (Bucks) and Armoni Brooks (Nets)
The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks will collide later today at 6 p.m. EST in Las Vegas for their third game in the NBA Summer League.

The Bucks rallied past the defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets (92-85) and the Phoenix Suns (84-75). MarJon Beauchamp has produced a solid performance in both games for the Bucks, posting a combined 43 points (23 and 20, respectively).

Brooklyn, on the other hand, has had a couple of decent performances in the Summer League, but has won only once. On July 8, the Nets lost to Cleveland Cavaliers (97-101), and on July 10, they dominated the New York Knicks 98-80. Armoni Brooks stood out in both games for the Nets. The 25-year-old guard posted 17 and 21 points, respectively.

Prediction: Despite the Bucks being undefeated in the NBA Summer League, we will pick Brooklyn for this one. The Nets have a high-quality roster, with NBA-level players.

Milwaukee's roster features several young basketball players, and the leader of that roster is the 22-year-old guard Beauchamp. The Bucks played very well offensively in both games, scoring 195 points in total, and we expect them to be as good against Brooklyn.

Players to watch: MarJon Beauchamp (Bucks) and Armoni Brooks (Nets)

MarJon Beauchamp’s rookie season was promising, but it was clear that he needed to improve his strength. The guard worked on his strength during the offseason.

The results are noticeable, and this is obvious on his performance on the court. In the Summer League, he has showed the ability to drive through defenders or absorb contact while finishing at the rim. In addition, his shooting remains consistent, and we expect him to take over for the Bucks again. Milwaukee expects him to evolve into a decent role player.

Brooklyn Nets guard Armoni Brooks has been having a remarkable NBA Summer League so far, averaging 19 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 51.9% from the field and 52.6% from the 3-point line in two games. We expect him to continue that way and lead Brooklyn for another game.

Brooklyn Nets NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
RaiQuan Gray0F6-7260 lbsJUL 07, 1999241Florida State#59 Pick In 2021 Draft
David Duke Jr.6G6-4207 lbsOCT 13, 1999232ProvidenceSigned On 08/08/21
Nick Perkins13F6-8249 lbsOCT 15, 199626RBuffalo
Matt Lewis14G6-5200 lbsDEC 21, 199824RJames Madison
Kameron Hankerson16G6-5200 lbsAUG 02, 199824RWisconsin-Green Bay
Jamorko Pickett17F6-9206 lbsDEC 24, 1997251Georgetown
Adonis Arms19G6-6205 lbsJUN 26, 199825RTexas Tech
Noah Clowney21F6-10210 lbsJUL 14, 200418RAlabama#21 Pick In 2023 Draft
Jalen Wilson22F6-8225 lbsNOV 04, 200022RKansas#51 Pick In 2023 Draft
Trey McGowens27G6-4196 lbsMAY 15, 200023RNebraska
Kennedy Chandler34G6-0171 lbsSEP 16, 2002201Tennessee
Armoni Brooks44G6-3195 lbsJUN 05, 1998252Houston
Jordan Hall55G-F6-8220 lbsJAN 14, 2002211Saint Joseph's

Milwaukee Bucks NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
MarJon Beauchamp0F6-7202 lbsOCT 12, 2000221NBA G League Ignite#24 Pick In 2022 Draft
Alan Griffin0G6-5190 lbsAPR 14, 200023RSyracuse
Chris Livingston15F6-6220 lbsOCT 15, 200319RKentucky#58 Pick In 2023 Draft
Hugo Besson17G6-3196 lbsAPR 26, 200122RFrance
Omari Moore18G6-6195 lbsSEP 18, 200022RSan Jose St.
Aliou Diarra19F6-9192 lbsDEC 31, 200121R
AJ Green20G6-5207 lbsSEP 27, 1999231Northern IowaSigned On 07/01/22
EJ Montgomery25F6-10228 lbsSEP 12, 199923RKentucky/USA
Drew Timme26F6-10235 lbsSEP 09, 200022RGonzaga
Nico Mannion27G6-3190 lbsMAR 14, 2001221Arizona
Lindell Wigginton28G6-1189 lbsMAR 28, 1998252Iowa StateSigned On 01/13/22
Tyler Cook29F6-8255 lbsSEP 23, 1997253Iowa
Tyler Bey30F6-7215 lbsFEB 10, 1998251Colorado
Paris Bass35G6-7187 lbsAUG 29, 1995271Detroit Mercy
Jazian Gortman36G6-2170 lbsMAR 14, 200320RUSA
Anthony Tarke37F6-6220 lbsMAY 27, 199726RCoppin St.
Craig Randall38G6-4185 lbsAPR 22, 199627RTennessee-Martin/USA
Iverson Molinar41G6-3190 lbsDEC 03, 199923RMississippi St.
Vin Baker Jr.42F6-9190 lbsMAY 26, 199924RMilwaukee
Andre Jackson Jr.44G6-6200 lbsNOV 13, 200121RConnecticutDraft Rights Traded From ORL On 06/22/23
Tacko Fall98C7-6250 lbsDEC 10, 1995273UCF

Armoni Brooks credits teammates for stellar Summer League performances

As we said, Armoni Brooks has led the way for the Nets in the NBA Summer League, with a couple of stellar performances. Brooks believes his performance in the NBA Summer league is only made possible due to the encouragement he gets from his teammates.

“Yeah, just between my teammates and my coaches that you know, they just instilled confidence in me,” Brooks said after Sunday’s 98-80 win over the Knicks regarding his play so far in the NBA Summer League.

The 25-year-old player came into the NBA during the 2020-21 season with the Houston Rockets before playing for the Toronto Raptors in the 2021-22 campaign. Brooks spent the 2022-23 season with the Atlanta Hawks’ G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

“I just want to show like you know, improve my consistency (shooting the basketball) and just continuing to get better each day,” Brooks continued.

From the way Armoni Brooks has played during two games of the Summer League, he has shown growth in his offensive game and has elevated his game defensively, too.

