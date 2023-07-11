Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA Summer League 2023 (11th July, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks will collide later today at 6 p.m. EST in Las Vegas for their third game in the NBA Summer League.

The Bucks rallied past the defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets (92-85) and the Phoenix Suns (84-75). MarJon Beauchamp has produced a solid performance in both games for the Bucks, posting a combined 43 points (23 and 20, respectively).

Brooklyn, on the other hand, has had a couple of decent performances in the Summer League, but has won only once. On July 8, the Nets lost to Cleveland Cavaliers (97-101), and on July 10, they dominated the New York Knicks 98-80. Armoni Brooks stood out in both games for the Nets. The 25-year-old guard posted 17 and 21 points, respectively.

Prediction: Despite the Bucks being undefeated in the NBA Summer League, we will pick Brooklyn for this one. The Nets have a high-quality roster, with NBA-level players.

Milwaukee's roster features several young basketball players, and the leader of that roster is the 22-year-old guard Beauchamp. The Bucks played very well offensively in both games, scoring 195 points in total, and we expect them to be as good against Brooklyn.

Players to watch: MarJon Beauchamp (Bucks) and Armoni Brooks (Nets)

MarJon Beauchamp’s rookie season was promising, but it was clear that he needed to improve his strength. The guard worked on his strength during the offseason.

The results are noticeable, and this is obvious on his performance on the court. In the Summer League, he has showed the ability to drive through defenders or absorb contact while finishing at the rim. In addition, his shooting remains consistent, and we expect him to take over for the Bucks again. Milwaukee expects him to evolve into a decent role player.

Brooklyn Nets guard Armoni Brooks has been having a remarkable NBA Summer League so far, averaging 19 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 51.9% from the field and 52.6% from the 3-point line in two games. We expect him to continue that way and lead Brooklyn for another game.

Brooklyn Nets NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED RaiQuan Gray 0 F 6-7 260 lbs JUL 07, 1999 24 1 Florida State #59 Pick In 2021 Draft David Duke Jr. 6 G 6-4 207 lbs OCT 13, 1999 23 2 Providence Signed On 08/08/21 Nick Perkins 13 F 6-8 249 lbs OCT 15, 1996 26 R Buffalo Matt Lewis 14 G 6-5 200 lbs DEC 21, 1998 24 R James Madison Kameron Hankerson 16 G 6-5 200 lbs AUG 02, 1998 24 R Wisconsin-Green Bay Jamorko Pickett 17 F 6-9 206 lbs DEC 24, 1997 25 1 Georgetown Adonis Arms 19 G 6-6 205 lbs JUN 26, 1998 25 R Texas Tech Noah Clowney 21 F 6-10 210 lbs JUL 14, 2004 18 R Alabama #21 Pick In 2023 Draft Jalen Wilson 22 F 6-8 225 lbs NOV 04, 2000 22 R Kansas #51 Pick In 2023 Draft Trey McGowens 27 G 6-4 196 lbs MAY 15, 2000 23 R Nebraska Kennedy Chandler 34 G 6-0 171 lbs SEP 16, 2002 20 1 Tennessee Armoni Brooks 44 G 6-3 195 lbs JUN 05, 1998 25 2 Houston Jordan Hall 55 G-F 6-8 220 lbs JAN 14, 2002 21 1 Saint Joseph's

Milwaukee Bucks NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED MarJon Beauchamp 0 F 6-7 202 lbs OCT 12, 2000 22 1 NBA G League Ignite #24 Pick In 2022 Draft Alan Griffin 0 G 6-5 190 lbs APR 14, 2000 23 R Syracuse Chris Livingston 15 F 6-6 220 lbs OCT 15, 2003 19 R Kentucky #58 Pick In 2023 Draft Hugo Besson 17 G 6-3 196 lbs APR 26, 2001 22 R France Omari Moore 18 G 6-6 195 lbs SEP 18, 2000 22 R San Jose St. Aliou Diarra 19 F 6-9 192 lbs DEC 31, 2001 21 R AJ Green 20 G 6-5 207 lbs SEP 27, 1999 23 1 Northern Iowa Signed On 07/01/22 EJ Montgomery 25 F 6-10 228 lbs SEP 12, 1999 23 R Kentucky/USA Drew Timme 26 F 6-10 235 lbs SEP 09, 2000 22 R Gonzaga Nico Mannion 27 G 6-3 190 lbs MAR 14, 2001 22 1 Arizona Lindell Wigginton 28 G 6-1 189 lbs MAR 28, 1998 25 2 Iowa State Signed On 01/13/22 Tyler Cook 29 F 6-8 255 lbs SEP 23, 1997 25 3 Iowa Tyler Bey 30 F 6-7 215 lbs FEB 10, 1998 25 1 Colorado Paris Bass 35 G 6-7 187 lbs AUG 29, 1995 27 1 Detroit Mercy Jazian Gortman 36 G 6-2 170 lbs MAR 14, 2003 20 R USA Anthony Tarke 37 F 6-6 220 lbs MAY 27, 1997 26 R Coppin St. Craig Randall 38 G 6-4 185 lbs APR 22, 1996 27 R Tennessee-Martin/USA Iverson Molinar 41 G 6-3 190 lbs DEC 03, 1999 23 R Mississippi St. Vin Baker Jr. 42 F 6-9 190 lbs MAY 26, 1999 24 R Milwaukee Andre Jackson Jr. 44 G 6-6 200 lbs NOV 13, 2001 21 R Connecticut Draft Rights Traded From ORL On 06/22/23 Tacko Fall 98 C 7-6 250 lbs DEC 10, 1995 27 3 UCF

Armoni Brooks credits teammates for stellar Summer League performances

As we said, Armoni Brooks has led the way for the Nets in the NBA Summer League, with a couple of stellar performances. Brooks believes his performance in the NBA Summer league is only made possible due to the encouragement he gets from his teammates.

“Yeah, just between my teammates and my coaches that you know, they just instilled confidence in me,” Brooks said after Sunday’s 98-80 win over the Knicks regarding his play so far in the NBA Summer League.

The 25-year-old player came into the NBA during the 2020-21 season with the Houston Rockets before playing for the Toronto Raptors in the 2021-22 campaign. Brooks spent the 2022-23 season with the Atlanta Hawks’ G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

“I just want to show like you know, improve my consistency (shooting the basketball) and just continuing to get better each day,” Brooks continued.

From the way Armoni Brooks has played during two games of the Summer League, he has shown growth in his offensive game and has elevated his game defensively, too.

