Nets Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

The Brooklyn Nets have gathered their Las Vegas Summer League squad, which features two players who suited up for them last season, two draftees and players wh0 are looking to find their place in the rotation.

Here's a look at their players, coaches, schedule and more.

Nets' 2023 Summer League roster: Players

21 Noah Clowley 16 Kameron Hankerson 0 RaiQuan Gray 44 Armoni Brooks 19 Adonis Arms 34 Kennedy Chandler 13 Nick Perkins 55 Jordan Hall 27 Trey McGowens 22 Jalen Wilson 6 David Duke Jr. 17 Jamorko Pickett 13 Nick Perkins

There are several players on this roster with NBA experience, including surprising inclusion David Duke Jr., as well as RaiQuan Gray.

Duke spent his first two seasons on two-way deals, and after averaging 23.0 points and 8.1 rebounds for Long Island to finish third in G League MVP voting, he finally got his standard deal on April 7.

Brooklyn didn't extend him a qualifying offer, letting him become an unrestricted free agent. The Nets are now bringing him to Las Vegas presumably to fight for a two-way contract.

The day after Duke got his promotion, which vacated a two-way spot, Gray, who spent last season excelling for Long Island, was elevated to a two-year, two-way deal.

Gray made his NBA debut in the Nets’ regular-season finale, but also started against the Philadelphia 76ers, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. He'll provide size and a bruising presence for the Nets’ Summer League squad.

Noah Clowney, a 6-foot-10 center from the University of Alabama was taken by the Nets at No. 21 of the 2023 NBA draft. The 18-year-old averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds and shot 48.6% at Alabama.

The new collective bargaining agreement, which kicked in Saturday, gives teams an extra two-way spot, so they now can carry three. Summer League is going to be a battle for the final spots in the roster.

Nets' 2023 Summer League roster: Coaches

Nets assistant coach Trevor Hendry will serve as the Summer League head coach under the eyes of Jacque Vaughn, Brooklyn’s head coach.

Nets Summer League roster 2023: Schedule

Friday, July 7 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets NBA TV Sunday, July 9 New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets NBA TV Tuesday, July 11 Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks ESPN Thursday, July 13 Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors ESPN

The games will take place at Cox Pavilion and the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV and will be televised by NBA TV and ESPN.

The Brooklyn Nets view their Summer League appearance as a chance to decide who will fill the final spots in the roster and especially the two-way contracts.

Nets can get involved in the Damian Lillard trade

Brooklyn will look to remain a contender in the East, after finishing sixth last season under Jacque Vaughn. And aside from the Summer League, Brooklyn have their sights set on Damian Lillard.

According to multiple reports, the Miami Heat are Lillard's top choice. While discussions take place among all parties, weighing various trade options and scenarios, Brooklyn can emerge as the third team to facilitate a trade.

Even though landing Lillard is a long shot for Brooklyn, as Lillard wants to play only for Miami, the franchise can acquire Tyler Herro as part of the deal, since the Portland Trail Blazers have no interest in the sharpshooter.

Landing Herro will help Brooklyn replace Joe Harris, who joined the Detroit Pistons at the start of free agency on Friday.

