What is the Portland Trail Blazers summer league schedule? Taking a closer look

The Portland Trail Blazers are the defending NBA Summer League champions and will look to repeat this year.

The Trail Blazers have an array of notable players who could all help them rack up wins. Some of their top names are Kris Murray and Keon Johnson. Adding to this, Portland will also showcase Scoot Henderson who was the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Here is the full summer league roster for the Trail Blazers:

Scoot Henderson, in particular, is a very exciting prospect and adds an extra layer of anticipation to the Trail Blazers' schedule. In other NBA drafts, Henderson could've easily been the number-one pick.

This summer, Henderson will face some exciting matchups, most notably Amen Thompson, Victor Wembanyama, and Anthony Black.

Here is the full schedule for the Trail Blazers, along with the channel where the games will be broadcast:

Friday, July 7: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets, 4 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, July 9: Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, July 11: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

Thursday, July 13: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Portland and its fans are excited for the Summer League and for good reason, as everyone wants to get a glimpse of Scoot Henderson's game.

The Trail Blazers will begin their run on July 7, taking on the Houston Rockets.

How does the NBA Summer League work?

The 2023 NBA Summer League will take place in Las Vegas from July 7-17. The 11-day competition features all of the 30 teams in the NBA. A total of 76 games will be played, with each team playing at least five times.

The schedule for the first four games of the showcase for every team has already been released. After four games, the teams are then ranked by record and point differential and placed in a fifth and final game. The top two teams go on to compete for the championship.

The way the games work is that the teams play four periods consisting of 10 minutes each. Compared to the NBA, where games are 48 minutes, the Summer League games are only 40 minutes long.

It should be a great look at some of the league's newest prospects, so be sure to tune in.

