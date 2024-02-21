Fans catch Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony's captionless IG post following Funny Marco's 'I want girls that put no captions' remark

La La Anthony shared an Instagram post, and fans noticed a resemblance to her recent interaction on a podcast. She posted a short video without any captions where she was seen flaunting her colored hair.

However, a fan was quick to bring things to notice and had a recollection of memory when Funny Marco sat for a chat with La La and mentioned what he likes in a girl before making up his mind to have a relationship.

An Instagram wrote:

"Marco said he don’t like captions so yu posted with out a captionnnn ok thennnn."

La La was quick to react to the comment and replied to it with five laughing emojis.

The Instagram user made the "no-caption" reference from the Open Thoughts episode where Funny Marco sat with La La to talk about what's going on in their respective lives. Talking about what nit-picks he observes in an ideal partner, Marco said:

"I want girls that put no captions."

Fans quickly poured their comments under Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife's post.

Funny Marco was hitting at La La Anthony

During Tuesday's "Open Thoughts" episode, Funny Marco charmed his audience with humor and witty banter. His interaction with La La Anthony made for a memorable segment. Known for her marriage, television career and time as an MTV VJ on "Total Request Live," La La was the target of Funny Marco's comedic advances.

Their playful back-and-forth revealed a dynamic where Funny Marco playfully implied he was willing to go to great lengths for La La, setting the stage for a running joke throughout the interview.

[00:12:44] "I would boss you around," La La said.

As a standout comedian, Funny Marco leaned into the dynamic he established with La La Anthony, creating an entertaining and lighthearted rapport. The chemistry between the two made for an entertaining and memorable segment on "Open Thoughts."