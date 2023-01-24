The LA Lakers have stolen the NBA spotlight after sending Kendrick Nunn to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Rui Hachimura. Fans on Twitter shared their hilarious reactions after a question was posted about whether the team had turned into contenders after acquiring Hachimura.

Hachimura's addition to the Lakers has made it interesting for fans. The question as to how he'll fit on the team, and also if the organization is willing to sign him for good, is up in the air. On social media, questions about the current state of the team have started to pop up.

One account on Twitter boldly asked if the Lakers were contenders after the trade. Logically, that kind of question is usually asked if a deal is made involving a high-level All-Star. Hachimura, who was the No. 9 pick in the 2019 draft and on the 2019-20 All-Rookie team, isn't a star, yet they've already started to hype the energy around the trade.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Lakers are now officially a championship contender.



True or false? Lakers are now officially a championship contender.True or false? https://t.co/RFFT5oB9rC

Fans couldn't help but be blunt with their responses to the question. We've gathered some of the most hilarious reactions from fans after Los Angeles confirmed Hachimura's trade on Monday.

Chrispy🐓 @realChrisBlacky @NBAMemes hell no 🤣 they need AD to take steroids and never get injured again to be contenders @NBAMemes hell no 🤣 they need AD to take steroids and never get injured again to be contenders

$leek The Great @heavensentmf @NBAMemes False, Lakers need at least 1 more big that can defend and a pass first point guard that can start along side bron. @NBAMemes False, Lakers need at least 1 more big that can defend and a pass first point guard that can start along side bron.

Roundnet is Life @RoundnetWyatt @NBAMemes Rui goes from helping one team to the 12 seed to another @NBAMemes Rui goes from helping one team to the 12 seed to another

Sean @sean72_ @NBAMemes the lakers are officially 1 of the 30 NBA teams this season @NBAMemes the lakers are officially 1 of the 30 NBA teams this season 🔥🔥

Random dude @Randomd10771059 @NBAMemes Lakers are the only team that would have people praising them to be a championship contenders while being the 13 th seed and hoping things would change after they trade for a solid role player @NBAMemes Lakers are the only team that would have people praising them to be a championship contenders while being the 13 th seed and hoping things would change after they trade for a solid role player 💀

Vision @TheVision33 @NBAMemes That’s it we winning a chip now no debate @NBAMemes That’s it we winning a chip now no debate 😂

Imagine Having A Limit @NoLimitsRiq @NBAMemes You might as well have captioned this, “let’s slander the lakers.” Since that’s what this post basically is about. @NBAMemes You might as well have captioned this, “let’s slander the lakers.” Since that’s what this post basically is about.

Based on the fan reception, it's clear that the Lakers are far from being title contenders this season. It will take more than Hachimura for them to be a relevant team once again.

Kendrick Perkins grades the trade involving Rui Hachimura

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins shared his thoughts on the trade that sent Rui Hachimura to the LA Lakers, which happened earlier today. Perkins said it's a great move by the organization to make the trade, since it'll give Hachimura a chance to be mentored by LeBron James.

"I give it a B-plus," Perkins said. "When you look at Rui and you look at his size and his athleticism, and the wing position is the most important position in the game today.

"I'm not knocking on the Wizards organization, but they didn't have a LeBron James. And I'm not talking about a LeBron James on the floor. I'm talking about off the floor. And now this young fella can learn how to take care of his body.

"He has one of the greatest, if not the greatest, to ever play the game of basketball that he could communicate with, learn from, how to work on his body, how to work on his game, how to be a true professional. It's good for the Lakers, short term, and it's great for the Lakers, long term, because now you have these young pieces you could mold and develop."

