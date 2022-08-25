“LeBron killing Bronny’s competition already”, “Bro guarded LeBron for 4 seconds and got ligament damage” - Fans react strongly as Chet Holmgren suffers ligament damage after a Pro-AM game

Heading into the upcoming season, OKC Thunder big man Chet Holmgren is arguably one of the most interesting prospects in the league. Given his super thin frame, many were skeptical whether he'll be able to hang around with NBA athletes.

Following some recent news, it seems fans might have to wait some time to see Chet Holmgren make his debut. Shams Charania of The Athletic recently reported that the No. 2 pick might have suffered ligament damage in his foot.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. There’s fear Oklahoma City Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren has suffered ligament damage in his foot and he is undergoing further opinions, sources tell @TheAthletic There’s fear Oklahoma City Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren has suffered ligament damage in his foot and he is undergoing further opinions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

The injury occurred during a recent appearance in a pro-am game when Holmgren was defending LA Lakers star LeBron James. Following the news, fans quickly rushed to social media to give their reactions.

Painylvania @Wentzylvaina @ShamsCharania That’s what happens if you don’t work out your legs @ShamsCharania That’s what happens if you don’t work out your legs

Sided @SidedDebates @ShamsCharania at least he got that summer league rebound record @ShamsCharania at least he got that summer league rebound record

Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1 @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic



Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1 @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium This is terrible to see. Hopefully it's not as serious as it is feared

As of now, there are no updates on how serious the injury is and if Chet Holmgren will be forced to miss time.

Is Chet Holmgren getting hurt already a major cause for concern moving forward?

2022 NBA Summer League: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

The debate was already in full force following the NBA Draft, and now that Chet Holmgren is hurt, it is sure to be a recurring topic of conversation. Given that one little encounter led to injury, there is no telling if his 195-pound frame will be able to last through an entire NBA season.

Everyone agrees that Holmgren needs to put on more weight moving forward. The question remains whether he can be effective until his body fills out properly. Following this encounter with LeBron, the number of doubters might start to increase.

If Holmgren wants to survive in the NBA, he will need to strongly consider a position change. Having to defend the likes of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic among other top centers could be a recipe for disaster. Instead, he should emulate the rookie defensive standout from last year.

With an abundance of frontcourt players on their roster, the Cleveland Cavaliers started Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen together on a nightly basis. Playing alongside a traditional big allowed Mobley to roam more on defense and showcase his high-level skills on that end of the floor. Holmgren has a similar IQ on defense, and could thrive if OKC deploys a lineup similar to Cleveland's.

Since the young prospect has made it this far, it's hard to say if his frame has hindered him in any way. Getting injured is never a great way to kick off your NBA career, but Chet Holmgren has time to recover. The Thunder should use this as a wake-up call as they prepare to make him a focal point of the franchise.

