"Jabari Smith Jr. is really just an oversized Matty Ice", "Super f*****g stoked the Rockets drafted Jabari Smith Jr." - Fans with hilarious reactions as Houston Rockets draft the Auburn star at No. 3

Jabari Smith Jr., who was projected to be the No. 1 draft pick, was selected third by the Houston Rockets. The 19-year-old represented the Auburn Tigers in college basketball and made a name for himself there. At 6-foot-10, Jabari Smith Jr. is one of the best shooters in this class.

Odds predicted that the Orlando Magic would select him first. However, closing into the draft, Duke's Paolo Banchero became the favorite to be Orlando's first No. 1 pick since 2004. Smith Jr., who plays as a forward, will bring a lot of explosiveness to the Rockets.

Along with his shooting, he is projected to be a good defender. With Christian Wood gone, the Rockets could use Smith Jr.'s size to build their future around him and Jalen Green.

Many had their eyes set on Banchero as the Rockets' pick. However, fans and the Rockets front office will be more than happy to have gotten a big like Jabari.

Twitter went berserk as many felt that Jabari Smith Jr. deserved to be the first pick. But Rockets fans were happy for the 19-year-old as they felt that he would fit well with their team. Below are some of the best reactions to the Rockets picking the Auburn star.

Kenneth Redd @ReddKennyD @AuburnMBB @jabarismithjr @HoustonRockets As someone who has live in Orlando for almost 20 yrs, I’m actually glad Jabari didn’t come here, the Magic front office is a joke! Congratulations Jabari, Go Rockets!! @AuburnMBB @jabarismithjr @HoustonRockets As someone who has live in Orlando for almost 20 yrs, I’m actually glad Jabari didn’t come here, the Magic front office is a joke! Congratulations Jabari, Go Rockets!!

Jacob Winston @thedirtydog98 The Houston rockets found the next tim duncan as the rockets drafted Jabari Smith jr with the 3rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft The Houston rockets found the next tim duncan as the rockets drafted Jabari Smith jr with the 3rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft https://t.co/nJbQSFhblk

Mikey O’ver @MikeyOver1 Jabari Smith after going 3rd in the draft Jabari Smith after going 3rd in the draft https://t.co/jA49o7OfUX

Jay Pr☆fit @jayalljay @jabarismithjr wow...we got a steal! Thank you! Lets go Jabari...the Rockets are a legendary team! @jabarismithjr wow...we got a steal! Thank you! Lets go Jabari...the Rockets are a legendary team!

Xander Crews @SeeingRed34 Jabari Smith dropping to third is a blessing for us. Dudes gonna make the Magic and Thunder regret passing him up. Jabari Smith dropping to third is a blessing for us. Dudes gonna make the Magic and Thunder regret passing him up.

Riley @BOTB69 HOLY SHIT WE GOT JABARI SMITH??? LETS FUCKING GO HOLY SHIT WE GOT JABARI SMITH??? LETS FUCKING GO

Rob @RobTrawick1 @SatansSycophant @jacksonsmellbad @HTXDaniel_713 @HoustonRockets @jabarismithjr Jabari is by far the better player. No doubt. And you got a pissed off Jabari at that. He'll be ROTY. Wow. Can't believe y'all's luck. @SatansSycophant @jacksonsmellbad @HTXDaniel_713 @HoustonRockets @jabarismithjr Jabari is by far the better player. No doubt. And you got a pissed off Jabari at that. He'll be ROTY. Wow. Can't believe y'all's luck.

Romeo Doty @RDoty31 I’m gonna be a Rockets fan. Rooting for Jabari Smith Jr. I’m gonna be a Rockets fan. Rooting for Jabari Smith Jr.

SNVie @shawnysexyyy Paulo banchero #1 wtfff over jabari everyone was wrong Paulo banchero #1 wtfff over jabari everyone was wrong

samson🚀 @AntSkywalker I’m super fucking stoked the Rockets drafted Jabari Smith Jr. I’m super fucking stoked the Rockets drafted Jabari Smith Jr. 👏🔥🚀👌

Tom Green @Tomas_Verde Pretty wild that Jabari Smith isn't even the highest-drafted player in his own family.



His cousin is Kwame Brown.



Willing to bet Jabari will have the more favorable career. Pretty wild that Jabari Smith isn't even the highest-drafted player in his own family.His cousin is Kwame Brown.Willing to bet Jabari will have the more favorable career.

COZY @cozy3500 Jabari smith carrying houston already Jabari smith carrying houston already

sean yoo @SeanYoo jabari smith jr with a chip on his shoulder fits perfectly with an entire rockets squad with chips on their shoulders... i like chips jabari smith jr with a chip on his shoulder fits perfectly with an entire rockets squad with chips on their shoulders... i like chips

How good will Jabari Smith Jr. be with the Houston Rockets?

Miami vs. Auburn

Smith Jr. made history as the highest selection for a prospect from the Auburn Tigers when he went third to the Rockets. The 19-year-old is the son of former NBA player Jabari Smith and knows a thing or two about being in the league.

His shooting ability is what makes him a valuable piece for the Houston Rockets. Playing alongside talented guards like Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., Smith Jr. should get plenty of open looks.

His size also gives him the chance to be a great defensive presence. With Christian Wood's departure, Jabari Smith Jr. could fill the void in their frontcourt. Although he's only 6-foot-10, he will likely be able to replace Wood's scoring as well.

Smith Jr. makes a lot more sense for the franchise, as they already had two guards. If they had drafted Paolo Banchero, they would have found themselves overloaded with ball handlers.

The Rockets now have a talented young core in Green, Porter Jr. and Smith Jr. However, these are young stars and will take some time before they make a significant impact. The Rockets' front office will have to show faith in them, and only then will they be able to help the franchise reach greater heights.

