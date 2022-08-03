"Seeing Westbrook miss that elbow shot just gives me nightmares", "LeBron kids spend more time at Lakers facility than Russ do smh" - Fans send hysterical reactions to clips of Russell Westbrook from a pro run

LA Lakers star Russell Westbrook was seen at an open run practice with fellow NBA players Paul George, Victor Oladipo and Harrison Barnes. Although offseason training is a promising sight for some fans, others found themselves sending in hilarious reactions to clips from the session.

The offseason is an important time in the NBA calendar from a player's point of view. Although it doesn't feature active competition in most cases, the offseason is the only time players have to truly work on their craft and conditioning.

To facilitate development and improvement, players willl often join camps and open runs to work on their game. This often leads to some pretty interesting collaborations between stars, which can be a sight to enjoy for hardcore basketball fans.

A recent clip featuring Russell Westbrook was released by Instagram user: @austinjaustinj and was reposted by ClutchPoints. The first play of the clip saw Paul George head downhill for an impressive dunk.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



(via Austinjaustinj/ IG) Open run hoops featuring Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo, and Harrison Barnes(via Austinjaustinj/ IG) Open run hoops featuring Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo, and Harrison Barnes 🔥(via Austinjaustinj/ IG) https://t.co/2OK5Fp5KK6

However, when fans saw Westbrook brick a jumper from the elbow, they couldn't resist sending in some hilarious reactions. Here are some of the best posts from Twitter:

Bari @victor_jabari @dubnationO @ClutchPointsApp He’s the only Top 75 player on the court though LOL @dubnationO @ClutchPointsApp He’s the only Top 75 player on the court though LOL

Tyler Nizinski @TylerN_Realtor @ClutchPointsApp Seeing Westbrook miss that elbow shot just gives me nightmares @ClutchPointsApp Seeing Westbrook miss that elbow shot just gives me nightmares

. @bvrrency @ClutchPointsApp LeBron kids spend more time at Lakers facility than Russ do smh @ClutchPointsApp LeBron kids spend more time at Lakers facility than Russ do smh

Berg81 @keepitrealist81 @bvrrency @ClutchPointsApp Given how much it is public knowledge the Lakers want to trade Russ, I’m not surprised he doesn’t spend time there @bvrrency @ClutchPointsApp Given how much it is public knowledge the Lakers want to trade Russ, I’m not surprised he doesn’t spend time there

Byrd 👍🏾 @ThatyngByrd @ClutchPointsApp Russ bricc’n mid ranges in open run yea not looking good @ClutchPointsApp Russ bricc’n mid ranges in open run yea not looking good

mikehunt @JaylenWRLD_ @ClutchPointsApp @GiantsBetta This gotta be the weirdest mix of players ever @ClutchPointsApp @GiantsBetta This gotta be the weirdest mix of players ever

Yoda33 @itsmealfie03 @ClutchPointsApp WestBeast gonna unleash once again this season... @ClutchPointsApp WestBeast gonna unleash once again this season...

Although Westbrook made up for the miss with a highlight reel dunk with the left hand, fans overlooked the play.

Considering that shooting was a major pain point for Westbrook last season, the clip doesn't do the guard any favors. A seemingly simple missed jumper spawns more narratives about Westbrook's performance. But will this raise concerns for his output next season?

What can we expect from Russell Westbrook next season?

Russell Westbrook calls out a play

Russell Westbrook is coming off one of his poorest statistical years of late. Having been considered a monster on the stat sheet for the majority of his career, Westbrook's output was disappointing with the LA Lakers in this department.

The 33-year old superstar notched an average of 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game last season. While these numbers appear to be decent for several players, they are quite underwhelming considering Westbrook's personal standards.

However, the major concern continued to be his shooting woes. Westbrook shot a middling 44.4% from the field. However, his nightmarish 29.8% from beyond the arc saw him gather quite a lot of criticism.

NBA Buzz @OfficialNBABuzz The announcers did Russell Westbrook dirty after he hit the top of the backboard on a mid-range…



“Oh my god. Air… bank…”



Thoughts? 🤔 The announcers did Russell Westbrook dirty after he hit the top of the backboard on a mid-range… “Oh my god. Air… bank…” Thoughts? 🤔 https://t.co/Oe3ntfEoTk

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA This is your daily Russell Westbrook airball tweet This is your daily Russell Westbrook airball tweet https://t.co/Xaumx7GEAY

The problem is Westbrook is a creature of habit and has had a lot of success with that frame of mind. Although Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has certain plans for Westbrook, change is not something Westbrook reacts to well.

Considering that he has been at the center of several trade storylines in the offseason, the possibility of him donning new threads remains open.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far