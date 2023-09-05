"Insults don’t get worse": Fans in splits after Stephen A. Smith uses name-tag to prevent Shannon Sharpe from calling him 'Skip' Bayless

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe appeared on "First Take" this week following the Labor Day weekend in the United States. With any new job, there's an adjustment period, and apparently, the former NFL standout is in it.

Previously, Shannon Sharpe accidentally called Smith "Skip," referring to his old co-host Skip Bayless. Fans chalked the mistake up to Sharpe simply sitting across from Bayless for so many years, however, it happened a second time as well.

Although the two managed to end things on good terms, that didn't mean that Stephen A. Smith was ready to just move past the blunder. Given that he and Skip Bayless were previously co-hosts for a number of years, and engaged in numerous heated debates, he couldn't let it go without a joke.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After being called Skip twice on one show, Smith decided to remind his new co-host who he was in the funniest way possible.

Stephen A. Smith appeared with a nametag that said 'Stephen A,' to remind his new co-host. Fans were quick to chime in with their thoughts:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

(Suggested Reading: Fans react to Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson on Undisputed)

Skip Bayless' new hosts after Stephen A. Smith-Shannon Sharpe unite

After Shannon Sharpe parted ways with Skip Bayless and left "Undisputed," there was a lot of speculation regarding what the future would be for the show. Sharpe was quickly linked to Stephen A. Smith, a move that immediately drew attention from fans.

On the flip side, reports began to emerge that FOX Sports 1 was planning to rotate hosts, with Bayless set to share the stage with a number of former NFL stars.

With that being said, the first few episodes of "Undisputed" found Bayless taking a back seat on his own show to Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin, Keyshawn Johnson, Josina Anderson and Lil Wayne.

With three outspoken former NFL stars on the program, Bayless was seen sitting back while the others engaged in heated debates.

(Suggested Reading: Fans react to Shannon Sharpe joining 'Volume' network)

While fans have seemingly been enjoying Sharpe's presence on "First Take," he won't be a day-to-day staple of the show. According to reports from last month, Sharpe will be debating Smith twice a week, rather than appearing every single day like he did on "Undisputed."

(Suggested Reading: Shannon Sharpe breaks silence on Undisputed exit)

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)