Fans went trolling as Eric Bledsoe's domination compilation in China made the rounds: "this (Michael) Jordan comp"

Former NBA star Eric Bledsoe is currently playing for the Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Bledsoe is trending on Twitter after NBACentral posted a short highlight clip of him dominating the Chinese league. In the video, the veteran is seen outmuscling his opponents, breaking their ankles and scoring on anybody trying to defend him.

Stellar performances should please basketball fans. Unfortunately, many on social media aren't too impressed by Bledsoe's exploits in China. Many believe that the CBA is inferior compared to basketball leagues in the USA. As a result, fans trolled Bledsoe instead of praising them.

Here are some reactions:

@chuckyscoops03 tweeted: "Convinced I’d drop 30 in China"

@ChiWatts_ tweeted: "1. this jordan’s comp 2. is that tacko fall 3. atp i’m finna go to china and play cause these dudes fall for all my typa moves"

Most hilarious tweets about Eric Bledsoe playing in China

The last time Eric Bledsoe played in the NBA was in the 2021-22 season with the LA Clippers.

He technically still moved to the Portland Trail Blazers but never played for the team. He's currently utilizing his talents in China with the Shanghai Sharks. However, fans aren't too impressed despite the strong presence he has brought to the CBA.

Let's take a look at some of the funniest tweets and sickest burns about Eric Bledsoe's basketball journey in China:

@3ku1111 tweeted: "Why does every nba player who plays in China, suddenly become lbj or MJ"

@runpicknroll tweeted: "The guy has been a starting PG his entire career Ofcourse he gonna be looking like he playing pick up ! He not suppose to be here ! Marshon brooks not suppose to be here , sullinger ? Cmon man these guy are legit buckets in the league .."

@acramos11 tweeted: "Of course, he playing against a bunch of chinese dudes lol"

@2tbone2 tweeted: "i remember when people were saying he was better than jrue holiday 😂 "

@Tesler51448970 tweeted: "Repeat that with a straight face... ERIC BLEDSOE IN CHINA"

@daveperktheking tweeted: "Is it me or y'all see the shot mechanics seems different every time a NBA player plays in China"

@joeydelaghetto3 tweeted: "Everybody goes to China in Looks unstoppable lol"

@drelevingston tweeted: "Man Nate Robinson could go to China right now fresh off getting knocked out cold and avg 30. Bledsoe suppose to be getting buckets, it's not like it's a tough league. Imagine him playing YMCA pickup with old NBA players, that would be better competition."

@stylevish1 tweeted: "Not to toot my own horn but i would be dropping around 273 points per game if i was playing librarians and car mechanics"

@lakerstrollwrld tweeted: "Please I could easily do that"

