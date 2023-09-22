"Feel bad for the ones who missed it": LeBron James reflects on dominant Heat days in Eastern Conference as he approaches 21st NBA season

NBA superstar LeBron James had some of his dominant runs in the league while playing for the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference, and he feels bad for those who were not part of it.

The 2003 top overall pick played for four seasons with the Heat from 2011 to 2014 and experienced great success. He played alongside fellow Hall-of-Famers Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh and a solid batches of supporting crew.

During his stay in Miami, he helped the team reach the NBA Finals each time, winning twice in 2012 and 2013.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Heat averaged 56 wins per season while James was in the fold just as he posted all-around numbers of 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals in the 294 regular season games he played with the Heat.

In what seemingly as a form of retrospection as he enters his 21st year in the NBA, James shared on his Instagram story highlights of his days with the Heat and wished more players got to experience it with him. He captioned the post:

"Feel bad for the ones who missed it"

LeBron James' Instagram story post

LeBron James continued to roll

After the 2013-14 season, LeBron James rejoined the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team that drafted him first overall in the 2003 draft and where he played his first seven seasons in the NBA.

While with the Cavs, he led the team to four straight NBA Finals appearances, all against the Golden State Warriors, winning one in 2016.

The championship was historic as Cleveland pulled off an improbable comeback from a 3-1 series deficit, becoming the first team to do so in league history. They completed it with a 93-89 victory in the winner-take-all Game 7 in Oakland. Making the series win more stinging, the Warriors won a record 73 victories in the regular season.

James was named NBA Finals MVP that year after tallying near-triple double numbers of 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game in seven games. He also averaged 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocks.

Following a successful second stint in Cleveland, King James took his talent to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018-19 season.

He helped the Lakers with their 17th NBA title in 2020. In five seasons so far with the purple and gold, James has been good for 27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8 assists and 1.2 steals.