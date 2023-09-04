FIBA World Cup 2023 updated bracket after second round

The two group stages of the FIBA World Cup 2023 have ended. Next up is the quarterfinals with eight teams left fighting for gold.

This year’s quarterfinals feature some star-studded rosters, most notably stacked USA and Canadian teams led by stars Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, respectively. Meanwhile, Germany and Lithuania are the lone unbeaten teams in the tournament, with perfect 5-0 records.

Below is the full FIBA World Cup quarterfinals bracket:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the schedule for each FIBA World Cup quarterfinals matchup is as follows:

Sept. 5

Lithuania vs Serbia: 16:45 Local Time (08:45 GMT)

Italy vs USA: 20:40 Local Time (12:40 GMT)

Sept. 6

Germany vs Latvia: 16:45 Local Time (08:45 GMT)

Canada vs Slovenia: 20:30 Local Time (12:30 GMT)

Also Read: "They debating about if my bag is deep" - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander boasts about his skills after Canada defeats Spain in FIBA World Cup 2023

Which team is the favorite to win the FIBA World Cup 2023?

Team USA star shooting guard Anthony Edwards

With just eight teams remaining in the FIBA World Cup 2023, updated title odds have now been released.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Team USA (4-1) remains the overall favorite at (-125) odds. That comes despite the Americans getting upset by Lithuania (110-104) in their final group game in Group J.

Expand Tweet

Team USA is followed by Canada (4-1) in second at (+450) odds. The Canadians barely scraped their way into the quarterfinals after knocking off defending champions Spain 88-85 in their final group game in Group L.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Germany (5-0) comes in third at (+700) odds. The Germans, led by star guard Dennis Schroder, are coming off comfortable wins over Georgia (100-73) and Slovenia (100-71) in Group K.

Expand Tweet

The full FIBA World Cup title odds are as follows:

USA: (-125)

Canada: (+450)

Germany: (+700)

Serbia: (+800)

Lithuania: (+1800)

Slovenia: (+2000)

Italy: (+3500)

Latvia: (+7000)

Also Read: “Team USA took weak roster to the World Cup” - Gilbert Arenas rates USA basketball ‘F grade’ after Lithuania stuns favorites in thriller

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)