'Finally a good ref': Trey Murphy sparks hilarious reactions from NBA fans with Halloween costume

Trey Murphy III will not play for the New Orleans Pelicans in the next few weeks. The forward is recovering from a left knee surgery. Murphy was working out before training camp started but unfortunately suffered an injury. After a few days of consulting with team doctors and outside specialists, he agreed to undergo a partial meniscectomy on the said knee.

While Murphy may just be on the sidelines when his team hosts the Golden State Warriors, he still made his presence felt. He came into the arena surprising everyone. His appearance elicited laughter, particularly when he trolled Bally Sports game commentators:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trey Murphy III’s Halloween costume promptly earned reactions on X:

“Finally a good ref in the league”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

NBA referees are going to be in the spotlight this season following the league’s investigation of Eric Lewis. Back in May, NBA insider Marc Stein broke the news that the longtime referee’s social media activity was seriously looked at by the league. Allegations of comments in favor of officiating were the main subject of the investigation.

The burner account that Lewis allegedly used was eventually deactivated after the allegations started. In the end, he opted to retire, causing the NBA to cut its investigation. Even LeBron James reacted to the news that created a mild storm on social media.

Trey Murphy III's Halloween costume was appreciated by basketball fans. New Orleans Pelicans diehards, however, would rather see him play. He is expected to have a bigger and more prominent role for the team this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans exercised team player option on Trey Murphy III

Last year, the New Orleans Pelicans exercised the team player option on Trey Murphy III. They are doing it again for the 2024-25 season where the versatile forward will earn $5.1 million. The Pelicans are likely going to keep him following his impressive campaign last season.

Murphy, in his second season in the NBA, averaged 14.5 points, nearly 10 points better than his rookie PPG. He also had career highs in rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, FG% and three-point shooting efficiency.

Expand Tweet

The Pelicans can’t wait to see him play. They want him to show basketball fans that he can sustain and even improve his sophomore-year performance. If he can do that, he is likely going to get a more lucrative extension from New Orleans.

Trey Murphy III was valuable last season for his two-way impact. He is also quite durable, having played 62 and 79 games over the past two years. With Zion Williamson out for most of the last season, Murphy started in 65 of those games. He also sometimes took over Brandon Ingram’s spot when “BI” was out.