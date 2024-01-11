"Fined for speaking the truth?" - Fans clown NBA for slapping Darko Rajakovic with $25,000 fine for calling out referees

After Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic got hit with a $25,000 fine on Thursday for criticizing the officiating in their 132-131 loss to the LA Lakers on Tuesday, fans responded online.

Rajakovic complained that the referees favored the Lakers more, especially in the fourth period, when they got 23 attempts from the free-throw line.

The Lakers shot 36 free throws that game, while the Raptors only had 13. Despite the Lakers being aggressive inside, Rajakovic felt that the game was unfairly officiated. The league also released its L2M (Last Two Minute) Report, which showed that LA didn't get a few calls in its favor.

In their 126-120 loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday night, the Raptors weren't limited to just two free throws in the final period. They finished with seven attempts in the fourth quarter, ending the night with 18 attempts.

Still, fans may never forget the game they had against the Lakers and how it was officiated.

What did Darko Rajakovic say about how the game was officiated?

Darko Rajakovic did not mince his words when he criticized the referees. Given that the Toronto Raptors played the Lakers, one of the league's more popular teams, he took full advantage to call out the officials. Here's what he said in his rant.

"That's outrageous. What happened tonight, this is completely B.S.," Rajaković said. "This is shame. Shame for the referees. Shame for the league to allow this. Twenty-three free throws for them, and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter? Like, how to play the game? I understand respect for All-Stars and all that, but we have star players on our team as well.

"They had to win tonight? If that’s the case, just let us know, so we don’t show up for the game, Just give them a win. But that was not fair tonight. And this is not happening first time for us. Scottie Barnes is gonna be (an) All-Star. He’s gonna be the face of this league, and what’s happening over here during (the) whole season … it’s complete crap."

Expand Tweet

Darko Rajakovic's rant is now one of the most iconic moments this season.

The two teams will play against each other on April 2, which could be a must-see game. The Lakers will visit the Raptors that game, and fans will monitor how the game is officiated in that bout.

