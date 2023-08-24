Finland vs. Australia FIBA World Cup 2023, August 25: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

The FIBA World Cup 2023 is set to tip off on Friday, Aug. 25. Day 1 of the tournament’s group phase will feature eight games, including Finland vs. Australia in Group E.

The matchup will feature a clash between OKC Thunder rising star guard Josh Giddey (Australia) and Utah Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen (Finland). The game will take place at the Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, Japan, and will kick off at 17:00 local time (GMT+9). It can be streamed live on Courtside1891 and ONE SPORTS +.

What other teams are in Finland and Australia’s group at FIBA World Cup 2023?

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (Germany)

Finland and Australia are two of four teams in Group E at FIBA World Cup 2023, along with Germany and Japan. Group E marks one of eight groups of four teams in the 32-team tournament.

The group phase’s first round will be played from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30. The top two teams from each group will move on to the second round. Meanwhile, the Bottom two teams will be eliminated and will play in the classification round, qualifying for places 17 to 32.

How did Finland and Australia fare in their FIBA World Cup 2023 preparation games?

Utah Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen (Finland)

Australia participated in five World Cup preparation games ahead of the tournament's first round. The Aussies went 4-1, defeating Venezuela, South Sudan, France, and Georgia while falling to Brazil.

Meanwhile, Finland played four preparation games. The Finnish went 2-2, defeating Lithuania and Estonia and falling to Latvia and Lithuania in their rematch.

Australia is viewed as one of the favorites to win gold at this year’s World Cup. FIBA ranked Australia sixth in its latest power rankings (down three spots). Meanwhile, Finland came in at 12th (down one spot).

