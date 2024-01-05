"Fire this clown", MJ was right": Warriors fans rage against Steve Kerr for benching Kuminga in the fourth-quarter vs. Nuggets

Fans have reacted to Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors' 130-127 loss to reigning champions Denver Nuggets on Thursday at the Chase Center, their 18th defeat in 34 games, The Warriors remain out of the playoff and play-in spots, while the Nuggets move to 25-11 in the West.

Steve Kerr decided to bench Jonathan Kuminga in the fourth quarter even though he was one of the top players for Golden State in the game. Kuminga, who started at power forward, spent 19 minutes on the floor and scored 16 points on 5/7 shooting, along with four rebounds and four assists.

"He was playing great, and his normal time to get back in would have been the fifth or sixth minute mark, and Wiggins was playing great, we were rolling, we were up 18, 19, at that point, so we just stayed with him," said Kerr (via Jason Dumas of Kron News)

"I didn't feel like it was the right thing to do. He was sitting for a while, so I stayed with the group that was out there."

However, Warriors fans were furious with Steve Kerr for the same.

"I hate this answer so much and I'm a big Kerr fan. Wake up," one tweeted.

"Blud needs a wake up call. unacceptable for him not to play Kuminga when he is actually one of the players who is playing great! Like really, not a single 4th quarter minute for JK?," tweeted another.

"Please your time is up just go. Please fire him before our next game . Kenny is right there to take over"

"WE DONT CARE! He keeps putting the most questionable lineups possible and ruins great games. Can’t play the right players at the right time either. Cough cough cp closing"

"MICHAEL JORDAN WAS RIGHT"

"Fire this dude immediately we are going nowhere but the lottery with him as coach"

"I'm so sick of bro. Sub Kuminga in for someone else if Wiggs is rolling wtf. Makes no sense"

"Fire this clown"

Steve Kerr says loss to Nuggets was another 'gut-punch' for the Warriors

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors came close to a big win over the reigning champions. But Nikola Jokic's game winner sealed the deal for the Denver Nuggets in a wild game at the Chase Center.

Kerr was disappointed, as it was another game this season where his team squandered a big lead to suffer a painful defeat.

"We have lost four or five that we should have claimed the victories. Maybe we have won one or two that we should not have. For sure, these are gut-punches," he said (via NBC Sports Bay Area).

The Warriors host the Detroit Pistons on Friday to complete a back-to-back home set. The Pistons have the worst record in the league, with just three wins and 31 losses.