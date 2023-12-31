"WINGSTOP GOING BANKRUPT": NBA Twitter erupts as Detroit Pistons snap 28-game record losing streak against Raptors 

The Detroit Pistons finally snapped their 28-game losing streak against the Toronto Raptors and it already set the internet on fire. With all the jokes and memes coming out about how bad the team is, fans also got their creative banter and comments on their recent victory.

One of the long-lasting memes of the Detroit losing streak was the promo of Wingstop offering five free boneless wings whenever the team gets a win. Of course, the Pistons have not won since October 28 until today.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan comments that Wingstop will go bankrupt because of the number of fans running to them after the victory over the Raptors.

Expand Tweet

JuniorGotNext posts a reply of a kid munching on a number of wings indicating that all roads lead to Wingstop after the game.

Expand Tweet

Another fan with the handle sxintpablo24 shows a restaurant employee exhausted, saying that this is how Wingstop workers will be after tonight's win. Michael Jordan's surprised look and Cade's frustrated face also indicate how Wingstop employees would be serving all that food.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Here is also an AI image of what it would look like outside of Wingstop branches right now.

Expand Tweet

Cade Cunningham stars as Detroit Pistons snap 28-game skid

The Detroit Pistons have broken the NBA record for the longest single-season losing streak, ending a 28-game skid by defeating the Toronto Raptors, 129-127. Cade Cunningham led the charge with 30 points and 12 assists, along with key contributions from Kevin Knox, Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic, which secured the much-needed victory.

Cunningham's remarkable stat line mirrored Chauncey Billups' achievements, marking a significant milestone for the Pistons. The win brings their season record to 3-29.

Jalen Duren also had a notable performance with 18 points and 17 rebounds, while Bohan Bogdanovic chipped in with 19 points and seven boards.

The Pistons' season started with promise, winning two of their first three games, but a downward spiral followed with embarrassing defeats, including a 19-point loss to the Washington Wizards.

The Raptors, dealing with a shorthanded roster after a trade, fell victim to the Pistons' determined play. Detroit's victory, breaking the streak before it approached the league's longest, was crucial for morale.

The Detroit Pistons start the year hoping to bring momentum to their upcoming game against the Houston Rockets on January 1 at the Toyota Center. This is a much-anticipated matchup between twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, who were drafted as the fourth and fifth overall picks in the 2023 NBA draft, respectively.