"First rookie to request a trade": Victor Wembanyama getting passed up by Spurs' youngsters on lob opportunities leaves NBA fans peeved

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs were blown out 146-110 by the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. The Spurs were thoroughly outplayed the entire game, as they trailed by as many as 40 points. However, one play, in particular, involving Wembanyama getting ignored on a lob attempt, left NBA fans especially frustrated.

With San Antonio trailing 121-83 midway through the fourth quarter, Wembanyama ran down the lane expecting a lob pass. However, Spurs forward Julian Champagnie instead kicked the ball out to the perimeter, leading the French phenom to jump toward the rim for no reason.

The play left fans in disbelief that Champagnie disregarded his 7-foot-4 teammate wide-open at the rim.

“Wemby’s gonna be the first rookie to request a trade,” one fan said.

“Spurs [are trying to] play hero ball, SMH,” another said.

Meanwhile, others remarked on how Wembanyama getting snubbed by his teammates has become a regular occurrence over San Antonio’s first 25 games.

“This happens 20 times a game and people fault him for being inefficient,” one fan said.

“Embarrassing from the coaching staff TBH [that] we're 25 games in and this is still happening,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Victor Wembanyama getting ignored on his lob attempt:

Victor Wembanyama not making excuses after blowout loss to Pelicans

Sunday’s loss to the Pelicans marked the Spurs’ 19th in their last 20 games. Many have attributed their struggles to them having the NBA’s youngest roster. However, according to Victor Wembanyama, that is not a justifiable excuse for his team’s shortcomings.

“It might explain it, but it doesn’t mean it’s OK,” Wembanyama said postgame. “We’re not trying to find any excuses. Any team’s goal is to try to be consistent. We’re underway, but there’s no excuses.”

San Antonio allowed New Orleans to make a franchise record 22 3-pointers on 52.4% shooting from deep. The Pelicans were led by veteran guard CJ McCollum, who recorded 29 points and six 3s on 66.7% shooting.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama was the Spurs’ leading scorer with 17 points to go along with 13 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks on 46.2% shooting. The performance marked his eighth straight double-double, the most by a teenager in NBA history.

Sunday’s win marked the fourth straight for the Pelicans, while the Spurs continue to struggle after recently snapping their franchise-worst 18-game losing streak.

New Orleans (16-11) next hosts the Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) on Tuesday.

San Antonio (4-21) next faces the Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) on the road on Tuesday.

