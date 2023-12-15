"Twin Towers part 2?" - NBA fans wheezing over Spurs' plan to team up Bol Bol with Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs have drawn interest in pursuing Bol Bol in hopes of teaming him up with Victor Wembanyama. Both young big men are listed at over seven feet tall, making them a scary duo if paired together. The Spurs believe that Bol could become an available asset for trade.

The Spurs plan to have Bol be the backup for Wemby in a scenario where they end up with him via trade. The seven-foot-three center is among the players who could be trade-eligible on Dec. 15.

Upon finding out about the rumor, fans went into an uproar about the idea of the two players being on the same team. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

"Twin Towers part 2?" a fan posted on X.

There hasn't been any information about what the Spurs could give to the Phoenix Suns to make them trade for Bol.

Bol Bol hasn't done much for the Suns this season

The buzz around Bol Bol has died after his stint with the Orlando Magic. Now, he can't even get a chance to see action for the Suns as the team is trying to contend for the title. The Oregon product only averages 2.4 minutes this season and has only stepped foot on the court five times.

Compared to his impressive lone year with the Magic last season, Bol's numbers this year have significantly lowered. The drop in his stats shows how much he hasn't played for the team.

Last season, Bol averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks for Orlando. He also shot well from the field, making 54.6% from the field. This year, the South Sudanese-American center only averages 0.4 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.2 blocks.

There have been multiple moments for the Suns where he seemed lost. Fans have shared their thoughts on Bol and are unhappy with how he performs each time he subbed in. However, coach Frank Vogel isn't bothered and talked about how he played in his most recent outing against the Golden State Warriors this season.

"Bol Bol was good. That stretch, we got a 15-2 run, or whatever that was, I think two of those points were Bol's," Vogel said. "Him not going back in the second half wasn't because of him. Just because of how the group played in the first half."

Looking at the stat sheet, it's obvious that Vogel is trying to instill confidence in Bol, as he couldn't score a bucket against the Warriors. He only had two rebounds during the stretch, where he could see some action.

