"First time Bron has ever publicly acknowledged Skip" - NBA fans react to LeBron James liking Draymond Green's video lambasting Skip Bayless

LeBron James liked a video featuring Draymond Green lambasting Skip Bayless on social media. James is thought to have never publicly addressed Bayless, who has been critical of him over the years. NBA fans reacted to "King James" liking Green's response to the outspoken Fox Sports analyst.

Green initially called out Bayless in an appearance on "The Big Podcast with Shaq." Bayless then described the Golden State Warriors forward as the "dirtiest player in NBA history" while also challenging him to come to his show and have a debate.

However, the former Defensive Player of the Year is not interested in having a shouting match with Bayless. He went as far as calling his show "Undisputed" dead once Shannon Sharpe left to join ESPN.

"I am not coming on your show, Skip. I'm gonna keep skipping past you just like everyone else skipped on you because that show is dead. No one wants to hear you talk anymore. In the words of Richard Sherman, I am better than you. I'm better than you at life. Skippin' Skip. That's a wrap," Green said.

Steph Curry was one of the top comments on Draymond Green's video on Instagram, while LeBron James liked the post. Some fans theorized if it was the first time James had acknowledged Skip Bayless or if it was just "The King" showing his support to his friend.

"The first time Bron has ever publicly acknowledged skip and it's through liking a Draymond Green podcast clip LMAOOO," one fan commented.

"This has to be the closest thing to him acknowledging Skip in the past 21 years lmao," another fan remarked.

"Bron liking that post just gave Skip a soundbite for the rest of his life," a fan wrote.

Other fans contemplated if that's really it for Skip Bayless, who is already 72 years old, and his show has not been a ratings hit for Fox Sports since Shannon Sharpe left.

"Skip's career might actually be over," one fan commented.

"So glad that loser fell off," another fan wrote.

"Skip is officially becoming irrelevant," a fan claimed.

Draymond Green also put Rasheed Wallace on blast

Draymond Green put Rasheed Wallace on blast.

Skip Bayless was not the only one on Draymond Green's mind on his latest podcast. Green also responded to Rasheed Wallace's claim that the 2004 Detroit Pistons would beat the 2017 Golden State Warriors in a seven-game series. He even called Wallace the weak link of the '04 Pistons.

"Sheed the weak link on the defensive end, by the way. We putting Sheed and Rip (Hamilton) in all actions. Guard-guard with Steph (Curry) and Klay (Thompson). 'Come here, Rip.' Rip don't want to check. I know Rip don't want to check. I used to listen to Rip talk about checking. Rip don't want to check. They don't want to talk about that part though," Green said.