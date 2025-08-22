  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kyle Kuzma
  • "Flashbacks of when he use to play for Lakers" - NBA fans clown Kyle Kuzma for terrible airball against kids in Philippines

"Flashbacks of when he use to play for Lakers" - NBA fans clown Kyle Kuzma for terrible airball against kids in Philippines

By Avi Shravan
Modified Aug 22, 2025 23:26 GMT
NBA: Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
NBA fans clown Kyle Kuzma for brutal airball against kids in Philippines. (Image Source: Imagn)

Kyle Kuzma is spending his offseason in the Philippines. The Bucks star is in the country for a week-long visit. During his time there, he gave back to the community and played against some children on a small basketball court.

Ad

On Friday, a video of Kuzma playing against the kids surfaced on X. In the video, the Bucks forward is seen dribbling the ball upcourt and attempting a 3-point shot. However, he fails to convert his attempt as the ball hits the board.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans swarmed the post's comments to troll the Bucks forward for his glaring miss.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"😂 I’m getting flashbacks of when he use to play for Lakers," one fan said.
Ad
"Bro throws up air balls back home too," another fan said.
"Lol looks like he’ll continue his career in Puerto Rico," another fan said.

Kyle Kuzma has a mural dedicated to him in Santa Ana, Manila in Philippines, and one fan brought it up in his troll comment.

"We really made a mural for him here only for him to show up and throw up airballs?! 😭" the fan commented.
Ad
Ad
"Mark my words, Kuzma is going to be out the league in the next two years," another fan said.
"This is who Giannis has to rely on and Bucks fans think they are atleast a 2nd rd team," another fan said.

Kyle Kuzma had an average run last season after getting traded to the Bucks midseason. He started 32 games for the Bucks and averaged 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Ad

Kyle Kuzma gets a flashback on his Philippines tour

An year after the original 'KuzManila' tour, Kyle Kuzma has once again set foot on Filipino soil. The Bucks forward interacted with the locals and the fans during his second visit and noticed some struggles, which gave him a flashback of his own struggles.

During a meet-and-greet event hosted by All-Star magazine at Okada Manila, the Bucks forward spoke his mind on the water troubles the locals face.

Ad
"Coming from America, we always hear us saying, ‘Ah, it’s terrible here, whatever'," Kuzma said. "Earlier, a lady shared they just got running water, into their homes."
"Coming from Flint, Michigan where we haven’t had water for like 10 years. And we had running water, but our water had like lead in it and all these things we’re not supposed to be drinking," he continued.

Kyle Kuzma was born in Flint, Michigan, and lived through a severe scarcity of drinking water in the past.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications