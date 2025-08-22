"Flashbacks of when he use to play for Lakers" - NBA fans clown Kyle Kuzma for terrible airball against kids in Philippines

Kyle Kuzma is spending his offseason in the Philippines. The Bucks star is in the country for a week-long visit. During his time there, he gave back to the community and played against some children on a small basketball court.On Friday, a video of Kuzma playing against the kids surfaced on X. In the video, the Bucks forward is seen dribbling the ball upcourt and attempting a 3-point shot. However, he fails to convert his attempt as the ball hits the board.Fans swarmed the post's comments to troll the Bucks forward for his glaring miss.&quot;😂 I’m getting flashbacks of when he use to play for Lakers,&quot; one fan said.sheafan @ballinnhoopnew2LINKI’m getting flashbacks of when he use to play for Lakers&quot;Bro throws up air balls back home too,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Lol looks like he’ll continue his career in Puerto Rico,&quot; another fan said.Kyle Kuzma has a mural dedicated to him in Santa Ana, Manila in Philippines, and one fan brought it up in his troll comment.&quot;We really made a mural for him here only for him to show up and throw up airballs?! 😭&quot; the fan commented.JBond @jbondwagonLINKWe really made a mural for him here only for him to show up and throw up airballs?! 😭&quot;Mark my words, Kuzma is going to be out the league in the next two years,&quot; another fan said.&quot;This is who Giannis has to rely on and Bucks fans think they are atleast a 2nd rd team,&quot; another fan said.Kyle Kuzma had an average run last season after getting traded to the Bucks midseason. He started 32 games for the Bucks and averaged 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.Kyle Kuzma gets a flashback on his Philippines tourAn year after the original 'KuzManila' tour, Kyle Kuzma has once again set foot on Filipino soil. The Bucks forward interacted with the locals and the fans during his second visit and noticed some struggles, which gave him a flashback of his own struggles.During a meet-and-greet event hosted by All-Star magazine at Okada Manila, the Bucks forward spoke his mind on the water troubles the locals face.&quot;Coming from America, we always hear us saying, ‘Ah, it’s terrible here, whatever',&quot; Kuzma said. &quot;Earlier, a lady shared they just got running water, into their homes.&quot;&quot;Coming from Flint, Michigan where we haven’t had water for like 10 years. And we had running water, but our water had like lead in it and all these things we’re not supposed to be drinking,&quot; he continued.Kyle Kuzma was born in Flint, Michigan, and lived through a severe scarcity of drinking water in the past.