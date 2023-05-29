"Flirting vs harassment" - Reddit goes into frenzy as user compares Jimmy Butler's free throws record to James Harden's

A recent statistic by a Reddit user about Jimmy Butler revealed that the Miami Heat forward has a free-throw rate of over 60% since joining the Heat. With the user also making comparisons to James Harden's FT rate, Reddit users shared their reactions.

Butler has been one of the most exciting players in the NBA playoffs. After a rather quiet regular season, he has had a massive uptick in every department since the playoffs.

With some ridiculous performances to lead the eighth-seeded Heat past some of the best teams in the East, Butler assumed the position of a superstar.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite his poor shooting performances in the last few games of the Eastern Conference Finals, Butler still notched up some decent scoring, especially at the charity stripe.

A Reddit user said that Jimmy Butler, since joining Miami, had a higher free-throw shooting rate than James Harden.

Redditors coudn't hold themselves back, with one saying:

"Flirting vs harassment"

Here are some of the top reactions:

It's important to distinguish between free-throw rate and free-throw percentage. Free-throw percentage simply refers to the percentage of free-throws converted into points. Meanwhile, free-throw rate refers to the number of free-throw attempts made per field goal attempt.

The fact that Butler's FT rate is so high is surprising, but that's because he spends most of his time in the midrange-paint area. While that means Butler can still keep his offense going even on an off night, he couldn't see his team through to a win in Game 6.

With a miracle putback by Derrick White haunting Miami, the team will head to Boston for Game 7.

Can Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat win Game 7?

The easy answer to this question is an outright no. Jimmy Butler and the Heat have nothing going in their favor heading into Game 7 in Boston. The Celtics have momentum, homecourt advantage and even a mental edge after the manner of their victory in Game 6.

The only thing that could spur Miami is that they now face a win-or-go home situation for the first time in the series. With Butler displaying immense confidence in his team, it will be interesting to see what he produces.

Poll : 0 votes