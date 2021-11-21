"Foh fake a** flu game pic" - Rudy Gay makes fun of DeMar DeRozan's picture with Zach LaVine, compares it to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's iconic shot

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are quickly becoming the best duo in the league. They have led their team to 11 victories while losing only five games. In their conquest both players have been incredible thus far this season. They have played with a flare reminiscent of the Bulls dynasty that reigns supreme in the memories of all that love basketball.

Zach LaVine is averaging 26.8 points per game this season, while landing three three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan is scoring 26.6 points per game, a close-second, while landing 8.4 two-pointers, a team high, per game.

With LaVine's downtown shooting and DeRozan's mid-range shooting, the who have played together seamlessly. Their styles and wills compliment each other instead of clashing, as was assumed earlier by many NBA analysts, executives and fans. In response to the critiques of his trade to Chicago, DeMar DeRozan posted a picture of himself and Zach LaVine on Instagram with a caption that read:

"Guess it ain’t working. Ha!"

DeMar's old teammate from the San Antonio Spurs, Rudy Gay, commented on the picture:

“FOH fake a** flu game pic.”

What was supposed to be a dig at DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine's haters after the duo combined for 62 points against the Denver Nuggets was quickly turned into a roast session by Rudy Gay, who now plays for the Nuggets.

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan's picture looks awfully similar to the famous post flu game picture

Gay's comment was in reference to a famous picture of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The said picture was taken on June 11, 1997 after Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Chicago Bulls were playing the Utah Jazz and the series was tied 2-2 before the game started.

Almost like a myth that takes root in the very core of society, Jordan's performance on June 11 has been immortalized as the "flu game." After eating what was supposedly a bad pizza, Michael spent the entire night before Game 5 throwing up and was utterly unwell. Despite his state, the #23 of 1997 Bulls not only played the game but carried his team to a win by scoring 38 points, seven rebounds, three steals, five assists and one block.

To Rudy's credit, the picture shared by DeMar DeRozan does look awfully similar to the famous flu game picture. DeRozan is holding Zach LaVine in almost the same manner as Pippen held Jordan. Perhaps history does have a way of repeating itself in minute and sometimes insignificant ways.

