"Following people have held the belt... Michael, Shaq, Kobe, LeBron, Giannis" - Nick Wright asserts 2-time All-NBA selection is close to achieving all-time great status

Fox Sports analysts Nick Wright and Chris Broussard argued over whether Luka Doncic deserves to be considered among the all-time greats. The two are Doncic fans, but Broussard believes the 23-year-old can be one among the top 15 of all time if he wins a title.

Broussard mentioned that if Doncic lifts the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season, he will be one of the best players ever already. On "First Things First," after the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 on Sunday, Wright said:

"The 'Best Player Alive' championship belt' is the most exclusive belt in sports. ... At best, the following people have held the belt: Wilt, Russell, Kareem, Moses, Bird, Magic, Michael, Hakeem, Shaq, Duncan, Kobe, LeBron, Giannis. Those 13 people happen to also be 13 of the 15 greatest players ever.

"So what Chris Broussard is saying is Luka Doncic is a mere eight wins away from being a definitional top 15 all-time guy"

On Wright's list of greatest players of all time are Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Two names that probably should have made this list but didn't were Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

However, Wright added that, according to Broussard, if Doncic wins the ongoing playoffs, he will enter this group.

The Dallas Mavericks are in the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2011. They won the championship that season behind Dirk Nowitzki's brilliant performances. Now, another European superstar is attempting to do the same. Doncic put up historic numbers in the conference semifinals and eliminated the league-best Phoenix Suns on their home floor.

Nick Wright calls Luka Doncic an NBA playoff legend

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks during the Western Conference semifinals

Luka Doncic is consistently putting up historic numbers, and there seems to be no stopping him, regardless of the defensive coverage.

Doncic currently has the second-highest scoring average in NBA playoff history at 32.7 points per game, only behind Michael Jordan (33.4 ppg). He is also third in the all-time scoring average in Game 7s with 40.5. If we consider players who have played at least two Game 7s, then Doncic tops the list.

On "First Things First" after the Mavs' Game 7 victory, Nick Wright insisted that Doncic is already a playoff legend. That's because his name is routinely brought up alongside Hall of Famers like Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Wilt Chamberlain. Wright said:

"Every time Luka does something, one of three names comes up. Its like 'Wow, the first guy to do that since LeBron James, Michael Jordan or Wilt Chamberlain.' Seems like good company. Has anyone in NBA history averaged for their career in the playoffs 30-6-6? No, except Luka, who is 33-9-9. And the sample size keeps growing."

nick wright @getnickwright First Things First @FTFonFS1

Luka: 11-12, 32.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 8.3 APG

Jordan: 7-16, 35.8 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 6.4 APG



"Jordan has his him nipped in points, but Luka has him beat in rebounds & assists. So yes, Luka already an all-time great playoff performer." — First 23 games (playoff career):Luka: 11-12, 32.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 8.3 APGJordan: 7-16, 35.8 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 6.4 APG"Jordan has his him nipped in points, but Luka has him beat in rebounds & assists. So yes, Luka already an all-time great playoff performer." — @getnickwright First 23 games (playoff career):Luka: 11-12, 32.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 8.3 APGJordan: 7-16, 35.8 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 6.4 APG"Jordan has his him nipped in points, but Luka has him beat in rebounds & assists. So yes, Luka already an all-time great playoff performer." — @getnickwright https://t.co/9rqXvNGtCP How long til y’all believe me that Luka is *already* a playoff legend? twitter.com/ftfonfs1/statu… How long til y’all believe me that Luka is *already* a playoff legend? twitter.com/ftfonfs1/statu…

Doncic averaged 32.6 points, 7.0 assists, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game in the Western Conference semifinals. He averaged and totaled more points than Devin Booker, more steals than Mikal Bridges, more assists than Chris Paul and more rebounds than Deandre Ayton.

Doncic thoroughly outplayed every member of the Suns, and the massive Game 7 blowout win (123-90) proved his status as an all-time great playoff performer.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Luka Doncic a playoff legend already? Yes No, it is too soon 4 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein