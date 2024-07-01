FOMO hits Tyrese Maxey at 6am as he reacts to surprise late-night Paul George-Sixers free agency signing

On Monday, Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey woke up to the news of Paul George had signed with the team overnight, while Maxey was sound asleep. Given the surprise late-night free agency signing of George by the Sixers, Maxey took to X early in the morning to share a hilarious FOMO reaction to the news.

"Hollon Wait what I miss! Yall know I go to sleep early! 👀😂," Tyrese Maxey posted on X.

As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski early Monday morning, Paul George has agreed to a four-year $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. George reportedly met with the Sixers' owner Josh Harris, President of basketball operations of the Philadelphia 76ers Daryl Morey and iconic player Julius Ervin on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The nine-time NBA All-Star previously opted out of the final year of his four-year $176 million contract with the LA Clippers on June 29. George was expected to also meet with the Orlando Magic and the Clippers for talks. However, the Clippers indicated that George will not re-sign with the franchise after spending the past five seasons with them.

“Paul has informed us that he is signing his next contract with another team,” the Clippers said in a statement. “We negotiated for months with Paul and his representative on a contract that would make sense for both sides, and we were left far apart. The gap was significant. We understand and respect Paul’s decision to look elsewhere for his next contract.”

Paul George's addition is expected to considerably bolster the Philadelphia 76ers' roster as he will suit up for the team for the 2024-25 season alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Philadelphia could be Paul George's best shot at playoff success

Despite having secured many individual accolades in his 14-year tenure in the NBA, Paul George has found limited success in the playoffs with no finals appearances yet. He has faced various setbacks in the past which include injuries to himself or key teammates which may have played a part in George's limited playoff success.

However, his future with the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference may show lots of promise. With the reliable pair of the younger All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to play alongside him, George seems like the perfect fit as the veteran star. The six-time All-NBA player can easily fit into a third-option role while he can also take on the primary roles if called upon.

It would be interesting to see how the newly formed trio of the Philadelphia 76ers will play out with each other in the 2024-25 season.

