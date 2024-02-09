"For one time it's not us": Luka Doncic opens up on rivalry with Devin Booker

Luka Doncic and Devin Booker are considered two of the best players in the NBA and the superstars of the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively. They have faced each other several times over the past few years and have created an on-court rivalry, which includes trash talk and altercations.

Still, it appears that despite their recent on-court battles, they are on good terms now, with Doncic addressing their relationship during an interview with JJ Reddick.

"It's good (our relationship). Last time we played, we didn't have a fight. It wasn't me and him. I told him for one time, it's not us." (segment starts at 34:56 mark)

The rivalry between the two megastars has intensified since 2021, with the Mavs and Suns emerging as title contenders. It reached its peak in the 2022 Western Conference semi-finals, when Luka Doncic helped Dallas come back from a 3-2 deficit to win Games 6 and 7 against Devin Booker and Phoenix to advance to the Conference Finals.

Lately, though, it appears that things have changed. Booker and Doncic faced each other on Christmas Day, a few days after the Slovenian megastar's daughter was born. Booker congratulated Doncic and it looks like their relationship has improved.

With the Suns and Mavs among the title contenders in the Western Conference, their on-court battles will continue, as we are heading into the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs.

Devin Booker says he and Luka Doncic have 'mutual respect'

Back on Christmas Day, Luka Doncic erupted for a 50-point, 15-assist double-double and the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center (128-114). Doncic also had six rebounds, four steals and eight three-pointers in the game (8/16).

Before this game, Devin Booker, who had 20 points and 10 assists in the loss, talked about his relationship with Doncic and said that the two megastars have nothing but respect for each other.

"Me and Luka's respect for each other has been mutual and at a high level since he came into the league. Obviously, a playoff series gets super competitive, as every game does. But the world just takes it and runs with it and that's fine, it's good for the game," Booker said, via ESPN.

With the season series tied at one game apiece, the Suns and Mavs will collide two weeks from now in Dallas (February 22). Phoenix is currently fifth in the West with a 31-21 record, two games ahead of the Mavs (eighth, 29-23 record).

Luka Doncic has averages of 34.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists in 44 games with Dallas, while Devin Booker is averaging 27.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists, on 38.6 percent from beyond the arc in 42 appearances with the Suns.

